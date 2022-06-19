Hooves4Hospice and Irish Community Air Ambulance were the worthy recipients of a charitable donation from the University College Dublin (UCD) Agricultural Science Society (Ag Soc).

A total of €60,000 was raised through a variety of social and educational events organised by Ag Soc since September 2021.

Such events included ‘Ag vs. Vets’ white-collar boxing event; the Ag Ball; mystery tour; and a staff and student quiz night.

Events that took place during the renowned ‘Ag Week’, last February, also contributed to the total donation amount.

These events included tractor races; wax auctions; five-a-sides; a ‘ruaile buaile’ night; and much more.

Most recently, Ag Soc also held its biggest-ever grand raffle with prizes worth over €20,000.

The combination of all of these fundraisers led to the huge sum of money raised in aid of the two worthy causes, a society spokesperson said.

“The combined donation amount is testament to the continued growth and strengthening of Ag Soc within UCD, which has just marked its 99th year.

“Ag Soc is a huge part of the social aspect of life in the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, and the fantastic committee makes all of the events and fundraisers possible,” added the spokesperson.

Ag Soc auditor, Shauna Jager, praised everyone involved in the fundraisers.

“I would like to thank the students and staff in the school of food and ag for taking part in all that Ag Soc has to offer, as well as, of course, the fantastic committee this year that made it all possible,” she said.

“I would also like to wish the incoming Ag Soc committee the best of luck for the next academic year,” she added.