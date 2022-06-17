Funding for projects in the agri-food tourism sector worth almost €300,000 has been announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The funding will be directed towards 19 local projects under the 2022 Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“I am delighted to announce the successful projects which have secured funding in the agri-food tourism sector. It is great to be able to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on the progress already made,” the minister said.

“There is great geographical spread of projects this year which highlights the interest throughout the country.”

According to Minister McConalogue, the Food Vision 2030 strategy “highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism”.

Advertisement

“I place huge emphasis and importance on agri-food tourism in rural areas as it allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food, drink and local cuisine,” he added.

The minister argued that the agri-food tourism sector “provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services; connect with the community and visitors; and improve skills and best practice”.

The funding amounts to exactly €299,176, and will be dispersed among the following projects: