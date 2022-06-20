The weather forecast for the coming week indicates that it will be mostly dry with cloud and a little patchy drizzle in some areas.

Most days this week are expected to remain dry according to Met Éireann, with a change anticipated for Friday.

Today (Monday, June 20) will be largely dry with good spells of sunshine. This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast.

Highest temperatures will range from 17° to 22°C with light northwest or variable breezes.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with light rain and drizzle in the northwest spreading southeastwards over much of the country.

Lowest overnight temperatures will range from 10° to 13° with light westerly breezes.

Weather forecast for the week

Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and damp with patchy drizzle, mainly in Munster and Leinster and clearing to the southeast.

Through the afternoon and evening, some bright or sunny intervals will develop and perhaps a few light showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 19° with light west to northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and perhaps some patchy drizzle, most likely near western coasts. Lowest temperatures on Tuesday night are expected to be from 9° to 12° with light northerly breezes.

Wednesday will be largely dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, the best of these in the east and south.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 21°, coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast with light to moderate north-westerly breezes.

Thursday is forecast to be similar. It will continue mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny spells, the best of these in the east.

Highest temperatures on Thursday are due to range from 17° to 22°, warmest in the east.

Change in outlook

It looks like the weather will change on Friday. It will start off mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the west early in the morning and will gradually spread eastwards across the country.

Cooler weather with showers is expected to follow later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 20°, with it being warmest in north Leinster and east Ulster.

Current in indications suggest that next weekend will be unsettled with low pressure dominating the weather over Ireland, bringing showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures in the mid to high teens and light moderate variable breezes.

Field conditions

All soils are currently dry, with soil moisture deficits ranging between 11mm and 25mm over Connacht and Ulster and between 25mm and 60mm over Munster and Leinster, driest in the southeast.

There may be some restriction to growth over the southern half of the country.

In the coming week, soil conditions will deteriorate closer to saturation in the northwest, but soil moisture deficits will remain high elsewhere with restriction to growth remaining for much of Munster as well as south, and east, Leinster.

In terms of spraying, winds will tend to ease and spraying opportunities will be good for today (Monday), and between Wednesday and Friday, however for Tuesday and next weekend opportunities look limited.