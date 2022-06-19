Lamb prices in Northern Ireland (NI) continue in a rich vein of form, increasing once again on the previous week.

The average deadweight lamb price reported in NI last week (week ending June 11) was 639.4p/kg, up 10.3p/kg from the previous week, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Looking at lamb prices for the week gone by, the LMC reported that base quotes from meat processing plants for R3-grading lambs ranged from 655-675p/kg, up to a 21kg carcass weight.

The LMC said that similar quotes are expected for early next week.

Meanwhile, lamb throughput in NI plants last week tallied 8,220 head, an increase of 1,947 head from the previous week. However, compared to the same week last year, it is a decline of 706 head.

Exports of lambs to the south for processing remained at similar levels to the week before, tallying 4,081 head.

Northern mart trade

The number of lambs that passed through marts in Northern Ireland over the past week increased, the LMC added.

Lamb prices at marts up to Thursday (June 16) ranged from 560p/kg, up to 710p/kg.

The trade for cull ewes continues to remain strong, with top prices for fleshed ewes ranging from £146/head up to £279 across the marts this week.