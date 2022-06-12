Deadweight lamb prices in Northern Ireland (NI) are up 36p/kg on this time last year recent figures show.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the average deadweight lamb price for the week ending June 4 stood at 629.1p/kg.

The same week last year, the average deadweight lamb price stood at 593.1p/kg.

This represents an increase of 36p/kg on this time last year.

Looking at lamb prices for the week gone by, the LMC reported that base quotes from meat processing plants for R3 grading lambs ended this week ranging from 655-660p/kg up to a 21kg carcass weight.

Meanwhile, lamb throughput in NI plants last week tallied 6,273 head which was a decrease of 838 head from the previous week. It is also a decline from the same week in 2021 when 8,532 lambs were processed, the LMC added.

4,132 lambs were exported to the south for direct slaughter last week (week ending June 4), which was an increase of 1,101 head from the previous week. However, compared to last year, 2,122 lambs were exported south for processing.

Northern mart trade

Looking at live trade at marts in NI, a good trade was reported across the marts with steady numbers passing through the ring.

Prices for lambs up to Wednesday (June 8) at marts ranged from 560p/kg to 700p/kg.

The strong trade continues for well fleshed cull ewes with top reported prices this

week ranging from £170-286, the LMC added.