Met Éireann has today (Monday, June 20) issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight in several counties.

The national forecaster has warned that weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease will develop tonight and continue through Tuesday.

The warning, which was issued earlier this morning, currently applies to: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo.

Met Éireann noted that coastal areas are most at risk of blight developing and advised that there will be opportunities for growers to spray today.

The warning is due to remain in place until Wednesday (June 22).

The first signs of blight on potato plants are yellow spots which then turn black on the leaves.

Blight is caused by an airborne fungus called Phytophthora Infestans. The spores germinate in humid weather, when the temperature is greater than 10°.

Met Éireann forecast

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said that the coming week will be mostly dry with cloud and a little patchy drizzle in some areas.

Most days this week are expected to remain dry according to the forecaster, with a change anticipated for Friday.

Today will be largely dry with good spells of sunshine. This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast.

Highest temperatures will range from 17° to 22° with light northwest or variable breezes.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with light rain and drizzle in the northwest spreading southeastwards over much of the country.

Lowest overnight temperatures will range from 10° to 13° with light westerly breezes.

Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and damp with patchy drizzle, mainly in Munster and Leinster and clearing to the southeast.

Through the afternoon and evening, some bright or sunny intervals will develop and perhaps a few light showers.