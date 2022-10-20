Amongst all the hype and excitement of alternative fuels, there is a growing realisation that any switch away from fossil fuels is going to take time and will not happen overnight.

This reality has been some time coming and it is notable that it is commercial companies leading the way rather than well funded pressure groups demanding that it all be in place tomorrow.

Volvo Penta and off-road market

Volvo Penta and CMB.Tech of Brentwood, Essex, have signed a collaboration agreement which will see the companies further developing dual fuel energies for land and marine use.

Diesel will remain the primary fuel, and the engines will continue to work on the compression ignition principle with the addition of hydrogen into the mix to replace the carbon fuel. A combination of hydrogen and diesel will make for a cleaner exhaust but commercial hydrogen is still sourced from fossil fuels

Volvo Penta and CMB.Tech have been working together since 2017 and this latest partnership will include joint projects ranging from pilot schemes to small scale industrialisation, including both on- and off-road vehicles.

It was CMB.Tech that worked with New Holland to bring the first hydrogen-powered tractor to the Netherlands. This prototype T5.140 was to be used in the civic services field for mowing parkland and greens, rather than on farms.

It was in this tractor that hydrogen was burnt at a 30-60% mix with 11.5kg of hydrogen being stored at 350 bar in five cylinders attached to the roof.

Battery-powered loaders

In other news of alternative fuels, this year’s BAUMA 2022 show for construction equipment will be the venue for both Komatsu and Yanmar to map out their electric future. The Komatsu battery loader appears destined for indoor use

Komatsu has already announced a new prototype loader which it will have at the event. The performance details and battery type have yet to be announced, but it does appear to be at the smaller end of its range, suitable for work in confined areas.

Yanmar will also be taking the opportunity to outline its plans for an electric future and although it is promising great things, all is being kept under wraps for now.