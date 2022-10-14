The judge for the 40th anniversary AXA National Dairy Show will be David Jones, well known to many in Ireland because of his Wiltor and Sahara herds’ fame.

Jones, who has been milking cows for more than 40 years, will judge the national Holstein and Jersey competitions on Friday (October, 21st) and Saturday (October 22). David Jones

The National Dairy Show, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, returns to its original home venue of Green Glens Arena in Co. Cork.

For the first time this year Agriland Media Group will be a lead media partner with the AXA National Dairy Show and will broadcast live from show.

Each day of the event Agriland Media Group will provide a live window into the show with news, updates and insights from exhibitors, competitors and visitors.

The AXA National Dairy Show officially starts at 2pm on October, 21 with handling and junior classes from 3.30pm while the main showring program starts at 9.30m on October, 22.

The prize fund continues to be the highest of an Irish dairy show with a total €30,000 up for grabs.

The show, which is organised by a committee from the Cork Holstein Friesian Club, will include special celebrations to mark its ruby milestone.

This year’s show will feature the cream of the best dairy show cows in Ireland and Jones, who is no stranger to winning awards, will be looking forward to seeing what the 2022 show will deliver.

David and his wife Claire have had major successes throughout their 33 year farming partnership.

Among the highlights of their show career include winning Supreme Interbreed Champion at the Royal Show of England in 1997 and 1999 and more recently also enjoying successes at the UK Dairy Day, UK Dairy Expo, AgriScot and the Royal Welsh Shows.

One of their most recent show ring successes was Grand Champion Red Holsteins UK with Wiltor Chipper Rosie EX-93.

Back in 2019, the Jones family took the decision to reduce their herd down while they diversified the farming business.

At that sale the cows and calved heifers averaged £8,226.

The Jones family subsequently invested in new cow families and are currently rebuilding their herd using an extensive embryo transfer programme.

They currently have 200 head of Holsteins including 80 milking cows registered with their Wiltor and Sahara prefixes.