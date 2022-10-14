Tirlán has created an initiative to assist farmers in securing supplies of fertiliser for the 2023 season.

It follows a period of widespread market volatility and restrictions on fertiliser production due mainly to high gas prices across Europe.

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee has highlighted the importance of securing supplies early amid potential challenges around the fertiliser supply chain for 2023.

As part of this new initiative, which has been announced today (Friday, October 14), suppliers will be offered the option to commit in advance to the purchase of fertiliser for next spring and avail of an interest-free deferred payment model.

This will allow farmers secure supplies now with payments scheduled over the key supply months in 2023.

Tirlán said that the early commitment will assist the co-op in forward-planning for the phased purchase of fertiliser during a period of challenged supply chains and constrained availability.

Seán Molloy, Tirlán’s chief ingredients and agri-officer, said: “This approach will allow farmers to agree to purchase now but defer payments over a scheduled timeframe with interest free credit across that period.

“It will allow our team to work in tandem with our farmers to plan our purchases with wholesale suppliers as they work to navigate a challenged marketplace.

Molly said that Tirlán would not be in a position to guarantee a supply of fertiliser to customers during the first half of 2023, unless a customer engages in this initiative.

“It is vital that we plan our fertiliser purchases now to ensure supply in spring 2023,” Molloy added.

According to Tirlán, early commitments to purchase fertiliser will allow the co-op and the Tirlán FarmLife network of branches to plan the purchase and coordination of pre-ordered fertiliser for contracted customers on a phased basis, via wholesalers and suppliers, over the autumn and winter period.

The co-op has urged farm businesses to plan ahead and purchase early for the spring and summer period due to the widespread disruption in the market and supply chain.

Farmers who choose not to enter a contract for fertiliser are at potential risk of being unable to secure sufficient stocks for the season ahead, Tirlán has said.

The details of the initiative are as follows:

Customers purchasing fertiliser will be asked to agree to a contract setting out the product, agreed tonnage, price and approximate date for delivery for spring 2023;

Milk supplies will be offered a deferred payment with interest free credit on all contracted tonnage purchased – with payment for the product spread out equally across milk supplies from the months of April, May, June and July 2023;

Grain suppliers will also be offered an option of deferred payment with interest free-credit on contracted fertiliser tonnage purchased. A harvest payment will also be facilitated;

No customer will be allowed to contract for more than half of their annual fertiliser requirements for the deferred payment options;

Customers wishing to take up this offer need to commit to a fertiliser contract at least eight to 10 weeks before the fertiliser is required on farm.

The co-op said it will continue to offer farmers who wish to secure product for immediate payment the opportunity to do so.