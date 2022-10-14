Dr. Bernard Krone, sole owner of the Krone Group, has passed away at the age of 82.

Earlier today (Friday, October 14) Stephen Scrivener of Farmhand issued a statement that had been sent from the head office of the Krone Group in Germany; it read:

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of long-time owner of the Krone Group, Dr.-Ing. E.h. Bernard Krone, after a short serious illness in Spelle, Emsland, on October 14, 2022, at the age of 82.”

Stephen added that as a close friend of the Scrivener family, and Farmhand in general, he will be sadly missed.

Bernard Krone, master of change

Dr. Bernard Krone was regarded as a visionary man of action. He continuously developed the company and made ground-breaking decisions to diversify the business.

In addition to entering the commercial vehicle sector, he established, among other things, self-propelled technology in agricultural engineering and specialised the Krone company in forage harvesting technology. Krone is now a leading player in the self-propelled forage harvester market thanks to Dr. Krone’s foresight

He thus shaped the corporate group over many decades, developed products and set the course before officially retiring from the operational business in 2010 and handing over the helm to his son, also Bernard Krone.

His most important advice to his successor was: “Always remain the blacksmith from Emsland like your great-grandfather, your grandfather and your father.”

With the early arrangement of the company succession for the benefit of the Krone Group, he once again demonstrated entrepreneurial foresight.

His commitment had an impact far beyond the boundaries of the company.

A machinery education

From childhood, Bernard Krone was often allowed into the factory and to visit customers.

As a six-year-old pupil, he told his teacher that he could learn more in the workshop than at school.

He continued to attend anyway, before completing an apprenticeship after graduation, and then began his academic training as a mechanical engineer in Cologne in 1959.

The Irish connection

Three years later he successfully completed his studies and joined the company. His father then sent him to Ireland to spend time abroad.

He took over the reins of the company as the sole heir of the company after his father died in 1970.

Dr. Krone had three children and was a multiple-time grandfather. He was committed to the interests of nature in his home region and beyond as a passionate hunter and farmer.

He is to be buried in a private service attended only by his close family.