The Irish Hoof Trimmers Association (ICFTA) has put two bursary funds in place for potential hoof-trimmers.

The Declan Kelly Memorial Bursary, in recognition of businessman and hoof trimmer Declan Kelly who lost his life back in 2017, will provide two candidates with an opportunity to learn the art of trimming, which they can use as a career going forward.

Valued at €2,000/person, it will include:

Initial four-day beginners hoof-care course;

One-day check and mobility-scoring day;

Opportunity to work with an experienced hoof-care operator to help develop and set up your own business;

A hoof-care starter kit which includes: Knives; Pincers; Glues and shoes; Grinder discs and more.



To apply, people can contact the ICFTA for the application form; the closing date for applications is November 9.

ICFTA

Speaking to Agriland, Joanne Grennan from ICFTA said: “ICFTA, along with Greenway Agri-training solutions, has created this bursary in memory of Declan.

“Declan was one of the founding members of the association and a close friend to many of the trimmers.

“We are trying to promote the career of hoof the trimmer,” she added.

Advertisement

Commenting further, Joanne said: “With this is mind, we thought it would be a good idea to target the younger trimmers and give the opportunity for two people/year to obtain a bursary valued at €2,000, which includes a starter kit.

“Declan was a good friend to a lot of the trimmers and his loss came as a huge shock, he is very much in their memory, and this is their way to best remember him and continue his legacy as one of the founding members.”

Declan Kelly

Declan developed a very successful hoof trimming business in the Wicklow/Wexford area and many other counties, and he was also at the forefront of developing the ICFTA.

Declan trained in the Dutch method of hoof trimming in the UK, before returning home to Ireland and setting up his business in the southeast.

He became very well known in this region with farmers, vets and the wider farming community.

Along with his hoof-paring business, Declan also set up a concrete grooving business – which tied in with the hoof pairing business by improving hoof health and thus animal welfare on farms.

Declan was also involved in freeze branding; this was all done while beef farming at home alongside his father.