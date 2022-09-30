Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce that for the first time it will be a lead media partner with the AXA National Dairy Show that takes place in October.

Fresh from our success as the official livestream partner for the National and World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois last month, Agriland Media Group is now set to provide unrivalled coverage of the AXA National Dairy Show.

Agriland Media Group will broadcast live from the AXA National Dairy Show at its original home venue of Green Glens Arena in County Cork.

For the first time this year the National Dairy Show will take place over two days to facilitate dairy farmers to attend the event at a time that is most convenient for them.

The show, which also has a new title sponsor partnership with AXA Farm Insurance, will run from 2.00 pm on Friday, October 21 until 9.00pm and from 9.30 am to 5.30pm on Saturday, 22.

The show director of the National Dairy Show, Denis Kiely said:

It is great to be back in person for 2022 and we look forward to seeing all our friends from the 40 years of shows again this year as well as new friends as our show continues to grow.”

In the run up to the show Agriland Media Group will go behind the scenes to share the growing excitement before the event with our audience and each day of the event we will provide a live window into the show with news, updates and insights from exhibitors, competitors and visitors.

This year the National Dairy Show will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Cormac Farrelly, managing director of Agriland Media Group, said it marks the perfect opportunity to introduce the National Dairy Show to a new audience with Agriland Media Group.

He said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with AXA and the National Dairy Show Committee on what should be an exciting and busy event. “Following on from the recent success of our FTMTA Machinery Show Broadcast and our Live Stream of the Ploughing Championship it’s great to see another event embrace digital and understand the importance of delivering the show to both a physical and digital audience.”

This year’s AXA National Dairy Show programme will feature machinery demos, industry discussions, advice clinics and the latest dairy technology.

Among the highlights of this year’s show will be the National Dairy Innovation Awards and over 160 top Holstein and Jersey show cows competing for national honours inside the dairy showring.

There will also be a full schedule of talks and discussions that will focus on the dairy industry, the future outlook, protecting the family farm structure, day-to-day management, latest research and innovation.

Christy Doherty, head of agriculture, AXA Insurance said: