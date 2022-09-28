Competition ploughing is all about getting back to basics, rekindling skills that have been handed down over many generations.

Many of the competitors taking part in last week’s World Ploughing Contest classes manage very large tillage farms.

They will openly admit that, when it comes to their commercial business operations, techniques such as min-till and zero-till now take precedence.

But ploughing is in their blood.

“It’s a tradition,” Peter Alderslade confirmed to Agriland.

The Sunderland man competed for England in the world reversible competition.

“At home we grow a mix of winter wheat, barley, oilseed rape, rye and spring beans.

“We use min- and zero-till options when it comes to getting crops established.

“But that does not take away from the fact that ploughing remains a fundamental skill within arable farming.”

Stewart Bunting hails from Norfolk in the east of England. He was in Ireland in his capacity as both judge and coach with the English team.

Advertisement

He commented: “In the UK we have moved away from the family farm model. It’s a case of young people spending 12- and 15-hour days in a tractor. This gives them very little time to practice their competition ploughing skills.

“We have to find ways of encouraging more young people, both men and women, to take up the sport of ploughing.”

Both men spent a week in Ireland, preparing for the world contest in Co. Laois.

This year’s contest had initially been scheduled for Ukraine. But was switched to Ireland in the wake of the hostilities that have broken out in that part of the world.

Ireland’s National Ploughing Association (NPA) president, James Sutton said during the Ploughing last week: “Ireland was more than happy to host the 2022 World Championships, given what has happened in Ukraine.

“Ratheniska is the perfect location for the event. The land is perfectly suited to competition ploughing of the highest standard.

“Ploughing is at the very heart of Irish agriculture. This week’s events at Ratheniska represent a perfect shop window for everyone involved with the sport.”