Budget 2023 is a “missed opportunity” for farmers on designated land, according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

Reacting to the announcement of the national budget yesterday (Tuesday, September 28), the association expressed disappointment with the lack of support for these farmers.

Vincent Roddy, the association’s president, said that farmers on these lands – which are designated special areas of conservation (SAC) or special protected area (SPA) – have seen their income potential restricted and [have] endured additional costs through the 38 activities requiring consent (ARC) applying to these lands”.

“With ongoing discussion around the need to protect and enhance biodiversity it is vital that the Just Transition promised by our government is applied to these lands and those impacted by designations.

“Unfortunately, this budget is a missed opportunity to send a message to farmers on these lands, and all farmers, around expectations relating to climate change and biodiversity loss. A message that clearly states that the government has your back and will support you through a just transition”, Roddy added.

The INHFA president welcomed the retention of five key tax reliefs for farmers in Budget 2023, which, he said, are “essential at encouraging young farmers into the industry”.

Roddy also welcomed the confirmation of a new scheme similar to the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP). However, he added that the proposed budget for this scheme of €28 million is “disappointing”.

On the new main Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Pillar II agri-environment scheme, the Agri Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES), Roddy said that the scheme and the money allocated to it needed to be re-evaluated “to ensure access for all farmers that are willing to make a commitment to enhancing biodiversity and the environment”.

The farm leader sought clarity on what supports, if any, would be provided for the sheep sector and the Irish wool industry.

Roddy also expressed opposition to the 10% levy on concrete blocks and other concrete products, saying the move “will only increase building cost at a time when we should be doing everything to avoid these increases”.