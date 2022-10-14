There are several exciting and interesting jobs including farm manager positions up for grabs in the agri-sector at present, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

EDIY technician

Progressive Genetics is looking to add to its team of milk recording technicians in the Waterford and south Kilkenny area. This full-time position includes organising milk recording in a large number of herds, and maintaining all equipment in a good condition.

Applications should have an excellent work ethic and the ability to work remotely, while ensuring good communication within the milk recording team.

Agricultural background is not essential, however a full, clean drivers license is required.

Technical sales advisor

Due to substantial business expansion across Ireland, Grassland Agro is looking to recruit technical sales advisors in south Kilkenny and east Waterford; south Tipperary; and Carlow and north Kilkenny.

The role includes the advice and sale of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements to farmers through the local co-ops and merchants.

Commercial knowledge and a qualification relevant to the industry, as well as excellent farming knowledge are required. Field support and sales and technical skills development training is offered.

Farm manager

A breeding farm with a pedigree herd of 30 Charolais cows in west Dublin/Co. Meath is looking for a farm manager.

Duties and responsibilities include feeding; grassland management; herd health; husbandry management; breeding management; data recording; and day-to-day maintenance.

The ideal applicant is an enthusiastic and capable manager eligible to work in Ireland. Prior management experience is desired, and accommodation is available if needed.

Teacher

The Salesian Agricultural College and Farm in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick is looking to hire a teacher to operate as part of a team in the development and delivery of education and training.

The successful candidate is expected to work in a wide range of courses and programmes within the college, with specific responsibility for coordinating the distance education programme.

Applicants must hold a relevant level 8 degree in agricultural science or equivalent agricultural qualification, and demonstrate an advanced knowledge of livestock husbandry and grassland management.

Livestock inspector

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group seeks to recruit a part-time livestock inspector in the meat plants of its processor partner nationwide.

Responsibilities include the inspection of livestock prior to slaughter, the implementation of the group’s livestock policy, and the production of reports.

Excellent computer skills and willingness to work on own initiative are required.

Dairy herd manager

A full-time dairy herd manager is required in the Kells area of Co. Meath at a farm with a 200 cow high EBI herd delivering good milk solids, high fertility and good health.

The farm uses robotic milking equipment with modern equipment, machines, and facilities.

Good support and full training is provided for all duties and equipment and additional upskilling opportunities (CPD).

This position will suit a positive and enthusiastic person. Experience is preferred but not essential.

Technical sales advisor

Agristock is currently looking to hire full-time technical sales representatives for north Tipperary and Co. Laois and Kilkenny.

Applicants must have a good knowledge on all aspects of agriculture, and previous experience in selling directly to farmers is an advantage.

Ideal candidates are hard-working individuals, with good communication skills who are reliable and can work on their own initiative.

Full training on all products will be provided. A full, clean drivers license is required as a company vehicle will be provided.

Farm operative

Teagasc Moorepark is looking to recruit a general dairy farm operative with responsibility for general farm operations which include milking; droving; fencing; calf rearing; and operating machinery.

The successful candidate will start the position at the Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Essential skills required include:

Level 5 advanced certificate in farm administration, and/or a level 5 advanced cert in agriculture or a related discipline;

Milking; calf rearing; animal handling; machinery operation; and breeding management skills;

Knowledge of animal health and welfare, and health and safety;

Consulting, collaborating and building relationships with key stakeholders;

Ability to communicate effectively to enable knowledge and technology transfer.

A level 6 qualification in agriculture or a related discipline and some experience in dairy herd management and grass management software skills are desired.

Farm jobs in Canada

A Canadian farmer is looking for a few Irish workers to help on a grain farm.

Duties will include operating 590 and 760 Claas combines as well as a Krone 1290 baler and various equipment.

Successful candidates will also be required to carry out repairs and maintenance work, as well as planting and harvest work.