There are several exciting and interesting jobs up for grabs in the agri-sector at present, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Ruminant nutrition advisor

Dale Farm is seeking a ruminant nutrition advisor who will be responsible for growing sales in line with targets.

The role will involve maintaining and growing direct farm sales of feed, fertiliser, and other products; and giving advice on developing farm nutritional programmes.

The ideal candidate should have a third level qualification or equivalent, ideally in and agriculture-related discipline; and must have an in-depth understanding of ruminant livestock production.

Telephone support personnel

Farm software company AgriNet is looking for telephone support personnel for full-time positions.

Responsibilities will include providing telephone support to farmers on AgriNet systems and assisting in administrative duties.

Ideally the applicant should have knowledge of the agri-sector and in particular dairy, beef, and grass. However, training in these areas will be provided.

IHFA Classifier and field officer

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) are seeking to hire a breed classifier, who will be responsible for visiting farms, and classifying and linear scoring dairy cows for recording and genetic evaluation.

This position requires understanding of agriculture and dairy farming. A working knowledge of the Holsten Friesian breed, an interest in stock judging, and providing farm services is an advantage.

The successful applicant will require a full drivers licence and strong organisational and communication skills.

Appointments to CAFRE

Northern Ireland’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) College Advisory Group is seeking six new members to join its ranks.

The college provides education, knowledge transfer and innovation programmes to the agriculture, food, horticulture, equine and rural enterprise sectors.

The advisory group, which meets up to five times annually, offers strategic and operational advice to the CAFRE management team.

The successful candidates will represent the following sectors: agri-food business development; environment; environment in the supply chain; higher education; poultry/pigs; and the red meat sector.

The three-year appointments are due to begin on January 1, 2023.

Sales advisors

Due to ongoing expansion, Agritech is hiring full-time sales advisors in Limerick and south Tipperary.

The company manufactures and supplies specialist nutrition and forage products for farms.

The sales advisors will be expected to manage and grow the existing customer base, distribute products and develop new skills and knowledge.

Candidates should hold a qualification relevant to the agriculture industry, have strong communications skills and a full clean driver’s license.

Sales consultants

Animal Health Vision (AHV), which specialises in quorum sensing powered animal health solutions, currently has two vacancies for area sales consultants.

The jobs involve supporting senior management on projects to increase the company’s profile, along with developing sales strategies and marketing campaigns.

Applicants should have at least 12 months previous sales experience, knowledge of the agricultural sector, be self-motivated and have a clean driving licence.

The first vacancy applies to the east Limerick region:

The second of the jobs being offered by AHV will cover the west Limerick area:

Teacher at Ballyhaise

Teagasc is seeking an agricultural mechanisation teacher for Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co. Cavan.

The temporary full-time role, due to last ten months, will include the development and delivery of agricultural mechanisation and crops education and training to students.

Candidates must hold a relevant Level 8 degree in either agriculture or agricultural engineering.

The ability to instruct learners in the operation of large scale farm machinery is an essential requirement for the role, along with strong IT, organisational and communication skills

Agronomist/technical sales advisor

Southern Fuel and Farm Supplies Ltd currently has a role for an agronomist to join its team in Co. Cork.

The job involves addressing the crop care needs and requirements of the company’s tillage customers and dealing with grassland, beet and maize issues for livestock clients.

Candidates should have an agricultural science qualification, with a particular emphasis on soil science and crop care. They should also have between three and five years’ experience in agronomy.

Organic certification officer

Organic Trust CLG is recruiting for a full-time permanent certification officer who will work from the organisation’s head office in Naas, Co Kildare.

Established in 1992, the not-for-profit organisation is approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the EU to inspect and certify organic food and related products.

Candidates should have knowledge or experience of organic certification, hold an agricultural qualification and have strong IT and communication skills.