The final report from the Food Vision Dairy Group, which is expected to be delivered imminently to the Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, is causing upset among some farm organisations.

The report, which has been seen by Agriland, outlines proposed recommendations from the group which would result in a “transformational change in how agriculture is practiced in Ireland”.

It also sets out details of a voluntary exit or reduction scheme which would support the group’s remit to identify measures that the dairy sector can take to contribute to “initially stabilising and then reducing emissions”.

This voluntary scheme would allow farmers to completely or partially destock breeding ruminants for a contract period.

Farmers would also commit to a specific reduction number via culling at the commencement of the contract.

Food Vision Dairy Group report

The Food Vision Dairy Group has outlined in the report that farmers exiting the dairy sector could lose an estimated €1,770/cow removed, while farmers reducing numbers could lose an estimated €2,910/cow.

But some members of the group have now come forward and said that they do not want the final report to go the minister in its current form.

These include the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, Tim Cullinan, who told Agriland today, Friday (October, 21) following a panel disucssion at the AXA National Dairy Show in Cork, that he did not want the report to go Minister Charlie McConalogue in its current form.

“We’re very concerned around… the measures that are there, we have to bring everyone together. There are elements of the dairy and beef vision that will concur together and we need to bring all those measures together and get a final outcome.

“What’s important here is that farmers can continue to produce top quality food in Ireland.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan, ICMSA president Pat McCormack and MEP Billy Kelleher at the AXA National Dairy Show in Cork

Collaboration between Food Vision groups

The IFA president said he did not want the final Food Vision Dairy Group report to go the minister before the beef report was concluded.

“We need to get a conclusion to the two groups together – there is a discussion to take place around if there is to be any reduction scheme it has to be across all sectors. I am not going to individualise one sector against another.”

Cullinan said that he felt this was a realistic option and told Agriland that he had not signed off on the final Food Vision Dairy Group.

“If it is going to take another number of weeks to do this, then we need to do it. What is more important is that we get it right and ensure that we have a report that everyone can work with into the future,” he added.

“There is no point in signing off on half a report and then everyone not satisfied. What is critically important here is that we bring everyone together in this process.”

He said he had concerns about fertiliser use referenced in the final report and also if there is to be a reduction scheme, he said the IFA would not engage with the government on any reduction scheme unless there is proper funding put in place.

“We’re not going to ask any farmer to make a decision one way or another unless they are going to be properly compensated,” he added.

Land ‘sterilisation’ and funding

Meanwhile Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) also voiced his concerns about the Food Vision Dairy Group final report.

He said:

“We have huge concerns about some of that dairy report, the level of sterilisation of land under the voluntary reduction / exit scheme – that’s a huge issue.

“The level of funding that would be available, and there is nothing on the table as of yet – that is a huge issue for us as an association. It cannot be industry funded. It has to be department funded and in a just transition format.

“Anywhere between 25-30% fertiliser cut would be a huge issue and will continue to be a huge issue, obviously we welcome the removal of the cap on trade,” he added.

The ICMSA president said they now hoped to have further talks on the report and said it had been a “concern the way the last few days have developed”.

“The best way to bring the industry forward is together and without the farmers what is the industry?” he asked.

McCormack said that ICMSA has asked the chair of the Food Vision Dairy Group, former Teagasc director, Prof. Gerry Boyle to pause the button on forwarding the final report to the minister.

“We have made a strong case that we need to come forward together and if you don’t bring the dairy farmer organisation, then you don’t have an awful lot going to the minister.”

He has warned that if there is not further discussion over the final report then there will be a “fracture” in the Food Vision Dairy Group.

Agriland contacted Prof. Gerry Boyle, however, has not yet received a comment.

Additional reporting by Aisling O’Brien.