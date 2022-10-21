Wholesale prices for concrete products including precast concrete jumped by 25.1% in the 12 months to September according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Wholesale Price Index published by the CSO today (Friday, October 21) shows that prices for ready mixed mortar and concrete also increased by 24.8% over the same period.

The latest CSO price index illustrates “notable changes” in some key producer prices in the 12 months to September of this year.

The index indicates that wholesale electricity prices were 44.9% higher in September 2022 than they were in September 2021.

But also notes that there was a decrease in the price of wholesale electricity in September this year, with prices 26.9% lower than it had been in August .

The latest CSO index shows that producer prices for food products rose by 8.9% in the 12 months to September 2022, while the food products, beverages and tobacco index also increased by 8.9%.

It points to some of the biggest increases in producer prices for food products in the year to September including:

Dairy Products (+53.2%)

Fish & Fish Products (+21.1%)

Grain Milling, Starches, & Animal Feeds (+14.5%)

Meat & Meat Products (+8.3%).

According to Jillian Delaney, CSO statistician in the prices division, producer prices in several food categories were “significantly higher” this year in September than compared with the same month last year.

Delaney added:

“Outputs from Irish manufacturers also increased in price in several other categories. Manufacturing factory gate prices rose by 6.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, compared with an increase of 4.7% in the 12 months to August 2022.”

She said there was an increase in manufacturing factory gate prices of 1.4% between August 2022 and September 2022.

The CSO index also shows that there was a 10.4 per cent rise in home sales in the 12 months to September.