A number of agri-business sites have been named in the latest National Priority Sites List published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today (Friday, October 21).

The list comprises facilities with the poorest compliance and environmental performance records so far this year.

According to the EPA, sites are placed on the EPA National Priority Sites List if they fail to adhere to their licence conditions and, as a consequence, are posing a risk to the environment.

Licensed facilities are identified as National Priority Sites for enforcement using a system developed by the EPA. Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous six months.

Sites which exceed a certain threshold become a National Priority Site and are targeted by the EPA for further enforcement action. The EPA updates the National Priority Sites list on a quarterly basis. Five sites from the Food and Drink Sector appear on the EPA’s latest National Priority Sites List due to their poor compliance and environmental performance records.

Watch this video to learn more 👇



View the full list: https://t.co/9jJlJTe8Sp pic.twitter.com/QFr5BlXtFS— EPA Ireland (@EPAIreland) October 21, 2022

National Priority Sites List

The EPA has stated that it carried out over 1,049 inspections of licensed sites so far in 2022, and dealt with over 1,161 complaints relating to licensed sites.

Advertisement

On foot of this enforcement work, the EPA has identified an increasing number of sites of concern which has resulted in an increase in the number of sites on the National Priority Sites List, from eight in quarter two (Q2) of 2022, to 12 in Q3.

The following sites have been included on the list: Site County Sector Issue Arrow Group* Kildare Food and drink sector Odour and noise Aurivo Dairy Ingredients Ltd. Roscommon Food and drink sector Wastewater treatment and odour Ballyguyroe Landfill Cork Landfill sector Management of gas and leachate City Bin Co. Ltd. Galway Non-hazardous waste transfer stations sector Emissions to water and waste management practices Euroflex Teoranta Donegal Surface coating sector Air emissions Forge Hill Recycling Ltd. Cork Non-hazardous waste transfer stations sector Odour and waste management practices Gairdini t/a Munster Joinery Cork Surface coating sector Emissions to water Kepak, Athleague Roscommon Food and drink sector Wastewater treatment North Cork Co-Op Creameries Ltd. Cork Food and drink sector Wastewater treatment SRCL Ltd. Dublin Hazardous waste transfer stations sector Waste handling and storage Timoleague Agri Gen Ltd. Cork Compost sector Odour and facility infrastructure Western Brand Group Unlimited Company Mayo Food and drink sector Wastewater treatment *Arrow Group Ltd. includes the activities at the licensed site of Dawn Farm Foods Ltd; TCFG Naas Ltd. (also known as The Culinary Food Group); QK Coldstorecs Ltd.; Dawn Farms Distribution Ltd; and Maudlins Waste Management Ltd. Data source: EPA

Commenting on the publication of the list, Dr. Tom Ryan, EPA director said: “The emergence of facilities in the food the and drinks sector on the EPA’s National Priority Sites List, due to their poor compliance and environmental performance records so far this year, is incompatible with the sustainable development goals and green image of the sector.

“Activities from these facilities are unnecessarily affecting the water quality of their local environment and of local people’s right to the enjoyment of a healthy environment.

“This trend has to be reversed and the EPA will hold any licensed operator polluting the environment or impacting public health to account,” he added.

Advertisement

Adding to comments on the sites in the food and drink sector, Darragh Page, EPA programme manager said: “The waste sector also continues to be a major contributor to sites on the National Priority Sites List with five sites from the waste sector appearing.

“It is concerning to see a number of the listed sites appearing on successive priority lists, indicative of the fact that there is sustained non-compliance with the waste licences posing an ongoing risk to the environment.

“The EPA will continue to focus our enforcement efforts on those who pose a risk to the environment or cause environmental pollution, and those on the priority sites list can expect further enforcement action from the EPA.”