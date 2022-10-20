The 20 finalists have been announced for the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards, which will take place tomorrow night (Friday, October 21), at a ceremony in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The Dairy Innovation Awards recognise a new product or service which has been launched over the past year, that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming. As well as an overall award, a winner will also be announced in three individual categories: scientific, technology and engineering.

This year will also see the introduction of the Sustainability Award in recognition of the progress made in making the sector more sustainable.

Judging will begin at 4:00p.m tomorrow, after which former Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and broadcaster Ivan Yates will present the awards in the Green Glens Arena.

The ceremony is part of the packed programme of events taking place at AXA’s National Dairy Show, which includes machinery demonstrations, as well as a number of panel discussions.

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan and MEP Billy Kelleher will join former Yates for ‘the Big Emissions Discussion’ at 2:30p.m.

The finalists

Animal Health Ireland (AHV)

AHV’s Health Vision Platform, develops non-antibiotic solutions to overcoming health obstacles, by disrupting communications between certain bacteria. It’s overall aim is to improve the efficiency and environmental management of dairy herds.

Censortec / Alfco Integration

Censortec and Alfo have partnered to develop a system that will provide farmers with continuous data on all their animals which are in heat. This information is then transferred to the Alfco drafting app and all cows that are on heat are drafted through the drafting gate automatically, with no farmer intervention.

Concept Dairy

Following difficulties with fixed milk prices experienced by a number of farmers over the past 12 months, Concept Dairy has developed an app to enable farmers to lock in their milk price, and opt into a price protection plan which can set a minimum price.

Coyle Vets

Coyle Vets’ Impact and Reboot product aids the replenishment of fluids and salts in a cow following calving. Trials have so far showed increased milk yields and improved fertility when given after birth.

Devenish

Devenish has also developed a post-calving drink called ‘GoCow’, containing calcium and magnesium aimed at getting cows back on their feet immediately after calving. It is the only drink of its type that contains Progut Rumen yeast which has been shown to support immunity.

Bovaer

Bovaer is a feed supplement, developed by DSM that reduces enteric methane emissions in ruminants, contributing to a significant reduction of the environmental footprint of meat, milk, and dairy products.

Calving Assist

A new form of calving jack that allows a farmer to pull under their own strength but aiding to eliminate back strain. A key feature of it is a lever the farmer can pull to release the belt in the event that the user needs to get out of the way in a hurry.

ICBF

Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has developed the Commercial Beef Value (CBV). A tool compromising five traits from the Euro-Star Terminal Index that are important to a non-breeding enterprise: Carcass weight, Carcass conformation, Carcass fat, Docility and Feed intake.

Li-Gen Ltd

FuelSaver from Li-Gen Ltd is a reliable lithium-ion battery bank which provides farmers with emergency power supply during a mains outage. It can load shift to maximise night rate electricity, storage for solar, wind or Hydro Energy Sources and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

M-Tec

M-Tec’s 12x6FT Livestock Trailer comes standard with a dividing gate, spare wheel, heavy duty aluminium loading gates and full LED lighting. It has a gross towing capacity of 3.5 tonne, with the trailer itself weighing in at 1.2 tonne.

Megafab Ltd

Megafab’s new feed and storage bin called Tipsy Bin, reduces back and joint strain often experienced by farmers when feeding animals, as well as reducing feed waste and spoilage.

The Tipsy Bin is also designed in such a way that it is easier to clean and wash out compared to alternatives and comes with an easy clip-on lid.

Micron Agritech

Micron Kit allows vets to test animals for parasites on-site and get results within just 30 minutes. Using FEC technology and a mobile app, vets can identify parasite trends on-farm and recommend on whether a treatment is required or not.

Moonsyst

Moonsyst’s Smart Rumen Monitoring system uses a Bolus-Sensor capable of multiple physiological and chemical data monitoring and has an expected battery life of 6+ years. The system can alert farmers of oestrus/heat, calving, abnormal water intake, fever and other health related anomalies.

MSD Animal Health

Bovilis INtranasal RSP Live developed by MSD is a live RSV and PI3 intranasal vaccine that can now be administered to calves from the day of birth and can have full onset of immunity within 7 days.

MSD Animal Health

A second entry for MSD is its SenseHub In-Line Somatic Cell Count Sensor, which is a standalone monitor for delivering automated somatic cell count readings for individual cows at the milking point. It can deliver results in under 2 minutes allowing farmers to act quicker to protect milk quality, herd health and profit.

Munster Bovine

Munster Bovine has developed a real time breeding metric within the FarmOps Breeding and Fertility Module that operates within environmental boundaries to maximise on farm economic and environmental sustainability.

SmaXtec

SmaXtec is an early detection health system for dairy cows that helps farmers optimise health, reproduction and feeding through the use of bolus technology. It collects data on inner body temperature, drinking behaviour, rumination and activity in the cows’ reticulum.

PharVet (Ireland) Limited.

PharVet’s RainBó Roller Tail Paint roller has a unique foam roller head which is designed with easy, rapid application in mind. The use of an exterior grade binder makes it impenetrable in wet conditions and special fluorescent pigments ensure clear visibility over dark coloured cows and under poor lighting conditions.

TailJack

The TailJack saves time while protecting staff and cows as animals’ tails are lifted, particularly during calving when milking freshly calved heifers. The TailJack attaches to the cow’s hips and holds the tail up, so a lone operator can safely perform these activities.

Tom Harte Farm Services

The DeLaval Evanza Milking Cluster is a new cluster on conventional parlours where the replacement of four cartridges takes less than a minute. On DeLaval test farms, milking times were reduced by up to 7% and the number of air ingresses by up to 83%. The milking cluster is also lighter and well balanced and special grip zones support a light and ergonomic attachment of the milking cluster.