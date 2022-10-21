The weather is set to remain breezy and blustery this weekend, with widespread showers until Tuesday (October 25), although temperatures will linger around 11℃ to 15℃.

Met Éireann has reported that this morning’s widespread showers will continue into the afternoon (Friday, October 21), with longer spells of rain turning into heavy downpours.

Strong winds are expected, particularly around southern reasons, with highest temperatures of 13℃ to 16℃.

This unsettled weather will continue into the night with the possibility of spot flooding, although it will gradually turn drier in the south where the region may see some clear spells.

The lowest temperatures overnight are expected to be between 7℃ and 11℃.

While it will remain showery in the north and north west tomorrow (Saturday, October 22), the rain will retreat for a while in the southern areas of the country, where there will be some bright spells before a damp evening.

Rain will move in later in the evening, leading to a misty night, again with a risk of spot flooding in some areas.

The trend will continue on Sunday (October 23), when rain will affect northern areas in the early half of the day before it moves down to impact the southern counties too. Highest temperatures are expected to stay between 14℃ and 16℃.

Scattered outbreaks of showery rain, which will bring foggy conditions, are set to continue throughout Sunday night as well, although temperatures are not expected to go below 11℃.

Next week will begin with rainy weather also, as scattered showers persist. Monday (October 24), will be an unsettled day with further scattered showers and moderate westerly winds expected across the country. Temperatures on the day will reach highs of 12℃ to 15℃.

As mentioned, Tuesday (October 25) will generally be a drier with possible sunny spells expected and a rise in temperatures to about 12℃ and 16℃.