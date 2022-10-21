The heavy rainfall in recent days in many parts of the country, along with temperatures holding relatively high, will heighten the risk of liver fluke on farms.

Getting a handle on any issues of fluke on the farm now, will help in the long run. It will potentially reduce the extent of loss of performance and the worst-case scenario, loss of stock if left untreated.

This is especially the case on farms that have a history of liver fluke and those located in wet, heavy areas of ground.

However, it should be looked into by all farms regardless.

A way of finding out the liver fluke status of your stock is from the factory, where you can get feedback to see if any lambs and or ewes showed signs of liver fluke infection.

Those that don’t plan to send sheep to the factory could instead take a faecal sample for a select number of ewes to check for any signs of infection.

Where liver fluke is identified, a flukicide that is effective against immature fluke should be used at this time of year, rather than a product that targets adult fluke.

Do not use a product that treats for fluke and worms for mature ewes.

Earlier in the autumn at a farm walk, Teagasc’s Damian Costello said that, from an anthelmintic resistance development point of view, it’s an absolute disaster.

“Care should be taken when choosing products for fluke as some can hit two birds with the one stone by treating for both worms and fluke and although might seem a good idea to do, in fact should be avoided,” he said.

“This is because from an anthelmintic resistance development point of view, it’s an absolute disaster because by doing that you’re increasing the number of resistant worms being shed out on the pasture.

“Like we said, there’s no performance benefit from treating the ewes for worms, except for certain cases and if mature ewes need dosing consult your vet/advisor as there may be an underlying nutrition/health issue.”