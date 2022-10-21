Dr Edna Curly has replaced Irish farmer and journalist Hannah Quinn-Mulligan as chairperson of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders’ Group (WASG).

Dr Curley was elected to the position by representatives of farming organisations at the offices of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) in Co. Limerick yesterday (Thursday, October 20). Dr Edna Curley. Image: Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

Speaking about her new role, Dr Curley said “it is a privilege” to be elected as the new chairperson of the group. She added:

“Since its inception, the group has made an invaluable contribution to the agricultural sector, highlighting the gender imbalance present in Irish agriculture.”

The group was founded by Quinn-Mulligan in 2020 and aims to tackle inclusivity within the agricultural sector, and ensure that women women in it receive recognition for what they do.

Since its inception, the group has successfully campaigned for a 60% Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) for women over the age of 40, which represents an increase on the standard 40%.

The campaign was launched due to the fact that less than 4% of TAMS funding in CAP 2014-2020 was drawn down by female farmers.

Some of the group’s other successes include the establishment of female-only, knowledge-transfer discussions, and the formulation of the first National Women in Agriculture Dialogue.

“I do hope that I can contribute to this goal and continue the sterling work of its outgoing chairperson,” said Dr Curley.

Speaking about the appointment, Quiunn-Mulligan said:

“Dr Curley has been tireless in her support for women in agriculture and as principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College has spearheaded the launch of the tractor skills course for women there this year.

She added that not only does Dr Curley know what needs to be done, she knows how to do it, and said “that skillset will be vital at the next stage of progressing the cause of women in rural Ireland”.

Reflecting on her time since the group was formed, Quinn-Mulligan continued:

“It’s incredible to think that just over a year ago we started the group. It was an uphill battle but with two CAP policies now in place to support farming women, it shows what can be done when women and men come together from across the rural community to support a cause.”

“It has been an honour to lead such a talented group of women. I would like to thank everyone for their support and I have no doubt that Dr Curley will continue to drive things forward.”