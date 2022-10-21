The 23-year-old man who died in a car crash outside Newry on Tuesday (October 18) has been named as former sustainable agriculture student Harrison Jameson.

Jameson, of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, Co.Cavan, was a former student at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT).

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the agricultural society of DKIT said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Harrison Jameson, Cavan.

“Harrison was a past sustainable agriculture student at DKIT.”

Careen McAteer, superintending veterinary inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and DKIT lecturer, expressed her condolences to the family of her former student on rip.ie.

“To all the Jameson family and Harrisons friends. So terribly sorry to hear of Harrisons sudden passing,” she said.

“I had the pleasure of teaching Harrison in his final year in DKIT. He was a great young man (hardworking, respectful, intelligent and kind) and had so much more to achieve in life

“May his gentle kind soul rest in eternal peace.”

The death notice on rip.ie said that Jameson was the “adored youngest son of John and Shirley, and very sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken parents, brother and sisters Mitchell (Lynn), Victoria (Paul), Jade (John) and his treasured nieces and nephew Mia, Emily, Max, Stella and Edith, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, neighbours, and the Irish Boxing Community”.

Harrison boxed with Virginia Boxing Club. He had just recently turned professional and was due to make his debut on November 19.

His funeral is set to take place on Sunday (October 23) at Bellasis Presbyterian Church.

Investigation underway

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said that an investigation is now underway into the single-vehicle crash which occurred on the Dublin Road in Cloghoge, Newry.

PSNI Sergeant Neil Harrison said:

“We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr. Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30p.m and 11:00p.m on the previous evening, Tuesday, October 18.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information.”