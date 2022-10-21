All payments for milk supplied to Tirlán by Northern Ireland farmers will be made on an A+B-C model from 2025.

In the meantime, suppliers there will have the option to progressively increase the amount of their milk paid for under this model.

Tirlán announced the transition to solids-based payments in Northern Ireland in March of last year.

The co-op said it is “conscious of the need to have a fair and equitable transition to milk solids-based payments for our Northern Ireland milk suppliers”.

Advertisement

Tirlán is now offering its milk suppliers in Northern Ireland a voluntary option to be paid under the A+B-C based payment system for 25% of their annual volumes, back dated to April 1, 2022.

The proportion of milk paid in this manner will progressively increase, with all milk prices being priced under A+B-C from 2025 onwards.

Northern Ireland suppliers can opt to transition to this price model under the following methodology.

25% of their annual volumes under A+B-C based payment back dated to April 1, 2022;

50% of their annual volumes under A+B-C based payment model from January 1, 2023;

75% of their annual volumes under A+B-C based payment model from January 1, 2024;

All milk supplies will be paid under A+B-C pricing methodology from January 1, 2025.

For all remaining milk volumes, the existing transition to solids payment as set out under Tirlán’s Milk Purchasing Policy will continue.

Advertisement

Tirlán has said that it will be in contact with each individual supplier to explain the benefit of the A+B-C pricing structure for their farm.

In the Republic of Ireland, Tirlán has announced an initiative to assist farmers in securing supplies of fertiliser for the 2023 season.

It follows a period of widespread market volatility and restrictions on fertiliser production due mainly to high gas prices across Europe.

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee has highlighted the importance of securing supplies early amid potential challenges around the fertiliser supply chain for 2023.

As part of this new initiative, which has been announced today (Friday, October 14), suppliers will be offered the option to commit in advance to the purchase of fertiliser for next spring and avail of an interest-free deferred payment model.