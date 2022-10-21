In time for the 2023 model year, Case IH is to introduce a new touchscreen monitor called the AFS Pro 700 Plus 12″.

This will be fitted to the Multi-controller and CVXDrive versions of its Maxxum and Puma 150-175 models.

Case offers range of options

These units are said to be faster and contain more memory. The monitors also have a higher screen resolution, improved glare protection and may be connected up to four external cameras.

The touchscreen monitor is ISOBUS compatible and may be positioned either on the Multi-controller armrest or on the baler-bar.

The display layout can be configured to suit the operator’s preferences, depending on the operation being undertaken.

As well as machine settings and information, the monitor also manages the tractor’s digital functions, such as transmission, power take-off (PTO), hydraulic settings and the company’s own autosteer system. There are two mounting options for the new screen in the cab

As part of the package, there comes a headland management system which is able to store headland manoeuvres along with route and/or trigger points, and then automatically replay them as a sequence.

By combining the functions of these two feature,s these sequences can be replayed as the tractor approaches the headland and so commences and completes the turning process itself.

As an option, the Maxxum and Puma models can also be fitted with telematics, allowing the driver and farm manager to see and record ISOBUS data from the attachments and share it with suitably equipped tractors.

Trimble

Trimble, which is a specialist in GPS guidance, has also introduced two new displays, known as the GFX-1260 and GFX-1060.

These are described as “long-term modular displays” which provide farmers with the tools and control needed to take advantage of upcoming precision agricultural technology. The new GFX1060 from Trimble offers data processing at twice the speed of its predecessor

The Android-based displays are said to process data at more than double the speed of previous generations, increasing accuracy and efficiency.

The displays are claimed to be simple, easy-to-use, quick to install and may be transferred between vehicles.

The new displays are of rugged construction which increases reliability and offers minimal downtime and maintenance, according to Trimble.

They are also compatible with the NAV-50 and NAV-900 guidance controllers which offer centimetre-level accuracy due to the first year of Trimble´s CenterPoint RTX correction service being included with purchase.