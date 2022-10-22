The Hallow Holstein herd from Co. Wexford has taken the Supreme Champion title this afternoon (Saturday, October 22) at the 2022 National Dairy Show.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the event which took place at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The show returned to an in-person event this year after a two-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. National Dairy Show judge David Jones in the ring

David Jones selected Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, as his Supreme and Exhibitor bred Champion at the National Dairy Show, Millstreet.

She is from the Hallow Holstein herd of Co. Wexford breeders Philip and Linda Jones.

She is a fourth calver sired by Maple Downs IG W Atwood and her dam is Hallow Advent Twizzle EX96.

Already this year she took home the Senior Holstein Friesian Champion at Tullamore Show and Reserve Champion at the Baileys Cow at the Virginia show.

It was a family affair as Philip Jones’ brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Izzy Jones won the Junior and Intermediate Holstein titles. Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181

Reserve champion went to Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty; she was exhibited by Paul Murphy.

Her dam is Coolroehouse Minister Sooty (VG86) and she is sired by Seimers Mogul Real -Seal-Et.

Honourable mention went to Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor.

Her dam is Linlake Sh Talent Jeanette (EX91) and she is sired by Croteau Lesperron Unix. Winning line-up

The best udder award at the National Dairy Show was claimed by Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty.

Cradenhill Persues Dallas 1425, exhibited by Richard Kingston won the highest economic breeding index (EBI) award.

Holstein results

The results from the National Dairy Show Holstein classes are as follows:

Senior three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2019, and August 31, 2019:

Champion: Cardenhill Eliza Imp, exhibited by Richard Kingston;

Reserve: Peak Kingdoc Lustre, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy and Steve and Maria McLoughlin;

Honourable mention: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor.

Four-year-old cow born between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018:

Champion: Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor;

Reserve: Hallow Impression Nicol, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Honourable mention: Logan Syracuse Sweet Imp, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor.

Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET

Five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017:

Champion: Laurelelm Slick Brilliant, exhibited by Ricky Barrett;

Reserve: Lissaniskey Mcdougal T Unity, exhibited by Jeremiah Murphy;

Honourable mention: Peak Solo Rhapsody ET, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy and Steve and Maria McLoughlin;

Mature Cow in milk born before December 31, 2016:

Advertisement

Champion: Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones;

Reserve: Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody, exhibited by Donal Neville;

Honourable mention: Laurelelm Jever Sassy 3, exhibited by Ricket Barrett.

Production Class: Judged on conformation. Confined to cows having produced over 3,000kg lifetime combined fat and protein:

Champion: Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039, exhibited by James Sinnott;

Reserve: Laurelelm Jever Sassy 3, exhibited by Rickey Barrett;

Honourable mention: Eedy Armani Acclaim, exhibited by Robert G Helen.

Production Champion: Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039, exhibited by James Sinnott

Group of 3 females owned by exhibitor:

Champion: Philip and Linda Jones from Hallow Holstein;

Reserve: Bryan and John O’Connor from Cedarmore Holstein;

Honourable mention: Ricky Barrett Laurelelm Holstein.

Confined cow in milk:

Champion: Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty, exhibited by Paul Murphy;

Reserve: Lissaniskey Mcdoughal T Unity, exhibited by Jeremiah Murphy;

Honourable mention: Lissaniskey Piston Unity 7628, exhibited by Seamus Hayes.

Confined Champion: Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty, exhibited by Paul Murphy

Confined Champion:

Champion: Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty, exhibited by Paul Murphy;

Reserve: Lissaniskey Mcdoughal T Unity, exhibited by Jeremiah Murphy;

Honourable Mention: Lissaniskey K Doc Peach, exhibited by Jeremiah Murphy.

Intermediate Holstein Champion

The Intermediate Holstein champion title went to Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victior, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones.

Her dam is Jacobs Doorman Victorie (VG 89) and she is sired by Croteau Lesperron Unix. Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victior, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones.

Reserve champion went to Hollow Octain Twizzle ET, exhibited by Philip Jones.

Her dam is Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET (EX 96) and she is sired by Stantons High Octane.

Honourable mention went to Laurelmore Silred Sally, exhibited by John Barrett and Sons.

Her dam is Laurelmore Cashred Sally and she is sired by Lynbrook Silver Bar ET. Intermediate winning line-up

Confined heifer in milk:

Champion: Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victior, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones;

Reserve: Lissaniskey K Doc Peach, exhibited by Jeremiah Murphy;

Honourable mention: Dock Silvio Polly, exhibited by Seamus Hayes;

Two-year-old heifer in milk born on or after March 1, 2020:

Champion: Hallow Octain Twizzle ET, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Tubbertoby Unix Minutemaid ET, exhibited by Paul Flanagan;

Honourable mention: Lissaniskey K Doc Peach.

Junior three-year-old heifer/cow in milk born between September 1, 2019, and February 28, 2019:

Champion: Laurelmore Silred Sally, exhibited by John Barrett and Sons;

Reserve: Dellview Sapphire Angel, exhibited by Gordon Kingston;

Honourable mention: Absolute Chief Hum Dinger, exhibited by Desmond Genetics.

Junior Holstein champion

The Junior Holstein champion title went to Jones Haniko J Lo, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones from Jones Holstein.

Her dam is Jones Doorman Jasmine ET (VG86) and is sired by Siemers Lambda Haniko-ET. Jones Haniko J Lo

Reserve champion went to Euro Doorman Roxy, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Her dam is Ballyboy Unobrace Margaret and she is sired by Woodcrest King Doc.

Honourable mention went to Boroside Jordy Red Twizzle Red, exhibited by Geroge Masterson.

Her dam is Hallow Crushtime Twizzle ET (VG 86) and she is sired by Cycle Mcgucci Jordy Red.

Advertisement

Junior winning line-up

Heifer born on or after Feb 1, 2022, led by handler 12 years or under on January 1, 2022:

Champion: Euro Sidekick Laurie, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve: Lisduff Mary 435, exhibited by Eamon McLoughney;

Honourable mention: Knockbrown Haniko Rosary, exhibited by David O’Sullivan.

Heifer born between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022:

Due to the large numbers in this class it was spilt into two.

Group one:

Champion: LB Jasmine, exhibited by Ballywater Farms;

Reserve: Bawnmore Lambda Lasenza, exhibited by John and Bryan O’Connor;

Honourable mention: Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody ET, exhibited by S and M McLoughlin.

LB Jasmine, exhibited by Ballywater Farms

Group two:

Champion: Boroside Jordy Red Twizzle Red, exhibited by George Masterson;

Reserve: Cedarmore Handsome Pocahontas, exhibited by Padraic Greenan;

Honourable mention: Ardarostig Batman Sunray 1258, exhibited by Sean Murphy.

Heifer born between between October 1, 2021, and November 31, 2021:

Champion: Eedy Sidekick Fame, exhibited by Leslie Draper;

Reserve: Ardarostig Batman Vixan, exhibited by Sean Murphy;

Honourable mention: Grangecon Laurie Red P, exhibited by Anthony Kealy.

Heifer born between between July 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021:

Champion: Grangecon Batman Jenn, exhibited Anthony Kealy;

Reserve: Lisnalty Apps Ellymae, exhibited by Paul Hannon;

Honourable mention: Eedy Rubicon Acclaim.

Heifer born between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021:

Champion: Jones Haniko J Lo, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones;

Reserve: Cherryblossom Unix Sue Imp, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Honourable mention: Dellview Promise Angel, exhibited by Gordon Kingston.

Heifer born between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020:

Champion: Euro Doorman Roxy, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve: Kelboy Pledge ET, exhibited by Joe Boyce.

Jersey champion

The Jersey champion title went to Ballyealan Tequilla Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch.

Her dam is Bluestone Ex Baileys Louise (EX90) and she is sired by Tower Vue Prime Tequila-ET.

Reserve champion went to Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin

Her dam is Suirvalley I.P. Prance (GP80) and she is sired by Guimo Joel ET. Champion Jersey cow line-up

Honourable mention went to Moorshill Veronca Chrome (VG87), exhibited by Patrick Ahern.

Her dam is Moorshill Tequilla Veronica 1 (VG) and she is sired by River Valley Cece Chrome-ET.

Jersey heifer in milk:

Champion: Moorshill Veronca Chrome (VG87), exhibited by Patrick Ahern;

Reserve: Moorshill Daisybell B, exhibited by Patrick Ahern;

Honourable mention: Ballyealan Engineer Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch.

Jersey cow in milk:

Champion: Ballyealan Tequilla Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch;

Reserve: Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Honourable mention: Massrock S1542 Burnette, exhibited by Lehane Family.

Champion Jersey cow in milk: Ballyealan Tequilla Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch

Day one saw David Jones selecting Gabriel Chrome Rose as his Junior Jersey Champion.

She is a January 2022 born heifer sired by River Valley Cece Chrome-et and her dam is Gabriel Rose 2090; she was exhibited by Robert Shannon.