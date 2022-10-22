Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for thunderstorms in several counties tonight (Saturday, October 22).

The national forecaster has said that bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and on early on Sunday morning in the south and southeast.

The warning, which applies to counties Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Cork; and Waterford, will come into force from 11:00p.m and remain in place until 9:00a.m.

The adverse weather could lead to flooding making driving conditions “hazardous”.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that there will be scattered showers across the country this evening.

The heavy showers and thunderstorms in the south and southeast will spread northwards as the night progresses.

The forecaster said that it will be mainly dry tonight in the west and north, where patches of fog and mist may form.

Overnight temperatures will range from 8° to 13° in light or moderate southeasterly or variable winds.

Sunday will be a wet and cloudy day with some heavy showers in parts, there is a risk of thunderstorms in the midlands or east.

During the afternoon and evening, conditions will improve for a time before scattered showers arrive.

Temperatures will climb to 13° to 16° in mainly light southerly breezes.

On Sunday night there will be further outbreaks of rain in western and northern parts, while it will be drier in the east and south of the country.

There will be light winds with lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Looking ahead to the early days of next week, Met Éireann said that conditions will become more settled on Monday and Tuesday, it will stay mild.

However, low pressure will bring more rain and windy from Tuesday night.