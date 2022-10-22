With the time set to go back one hour next weekend, now is a good time to have a walk around the yard and sheds and check all light fixtures to see if they are working.

The second time-change of the year will happen next Sunday (October 30) which will see shorter daylight time and mark, for many, the start of winter.

Light checks

The evenings are already noticeably shorter and some may have checked their light fixtures already.

Those that haven’t done any light checks around the farm, should now make it a priority.

Whether it be checking or feeding stock first thing in the morning or last thing in the evening, a well-lit yard and shed is needed for ease of work as well as for safety.

For part-time farmers, who have jobs off-farm, these jobs will be done morning and evening, when it’s dark, and so properly working lights are crucial.

Prioritise any high-traffic areas on the farm that have lights, especially walkways, along feed passageways and areas directly outside the entrance to sheds.

These areas will be where the most time will be spent in the mornings and evenings, walking to and from the shed, feeding stock.

To prevent yourself from tripping and falling, make sure that all walkways are well lit. This is not just for yourself, but for anyone else that may be on the farm too.

If you are unable to replace lights on the farm yourself, either because you don’t have the time or the capability to do so in a safe manner, then get an electrician to carry out the work.

An electrician can also test your electrical residual current device (RCD) to see if it is working properly.

If a large number of lights need replacing, taking into account the rise in energy costs, making the move towards LED lights as more of an energy-efficient way of having lights in yards and sheds this coming winter may be wise.