Three Monaghan siblings dubbed ‘Charolais’ Angels’ are donating a heifer they hand-reared during lockdown to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and Crocus Cancer Support Centre in Monaghan.

‘George’, who was reared from birth by Seamus and Olivia McCarra’s children, Shannon, Peter and Nadine from Tydavnet, will go for auction at Ballybay Mart’s Halloween heifer sale on Friday (October 28) at 7:30p.m.

The organising committee for the ‘Charolais’ Angels’ fundraiser includes four local women who are affected by cancer: Bernie Sherry from Scotstown, Monaghan; Sandra Meehan, a local teacher; Yvonne Keenan, a nurse; and Róisín McKenna, also a nurse.

“We are four women living within a three-mile radius of each other, all on a cancer journey and are a small representation of what is happening in the county and the country,” said Bernie, who lives on a dairy and poultry farm.

Bernie was initially diagnosed with cancer in March 2020 and underwent a mastectomy, had her lymph nodes removed and had chemotherapy and radium treatment.

“I wasn’t feeling well the following year and pushed my oncologist for a scan which found that I had bone cancer,” said Bernie.

When the McCarra children asked if they could put their family pet up for auction, it was decided that it would be as a fundraiser for cancer support services. The McCarra family with George, who will be auctioned to raise funds for cancer charities. Pictured are Nadine, Peter and Shannon McCarra. Image source: Rory Geary

“The wee kids have been so thoughtful and we, as a committee, want to give something back,” said Bernie, who is keen to highlight the need for early intervention in cancer cases.

“We are going to call on farm suppliers to pledge a few euro to the fund for cancer support services and research.

“Our message to people is to go and get checked.”

Online bidding will be accepted by the mart and ‘George’ can be delivered to any part of the country, free of charge.