There is little price change to report from sheep marts this past week, with the trade holding generally firm across the board.

The biggest talking points at marts currently are the noticeable demand for ewe lambs, and the number of stores lambs appearing at marts.

Regarding the latter, forward stores remain in good demand, however the same can’t be said for light store lambs, with the trade remaining tougher for these.

There was some upward movement in factory prices for heavier lambs late last week, however it has done little to stir the trade for fleshed lambs.

Advertisement

Competition for fleshed lambs at marts is playing a significant part in prices being paid out but by and large, where competition isn’t as strong for lambs, particularly quality lambs, farmers have successfully dug their heels in on price.

Prices at marts this week

Well-fleshed lambs weighing in excess of 50kg are generally trading upwards of €130-135/head and pushing returns of €140-145/head this week.

Lambs in the 47-49kg bracket are starting from a base of €125-127/head and making up to €130-132/head, with lambs back to 45-46kg starting, generally, at €120/head.

The trade for forward stores continues to perform well, with many lambs selling upwards of €100/head and to high of €115-120/head.

Advertisement

The trade for long-keep stores however is continuing to be much tougher, with demand not as strong here for these lighter lambs which are coming out in big numbers.

Prices have been ranging anywhere from just over €50-60/head for hill-bred lambs and up to €85-95/head for lowland-bred lambs at many marts.

Ewe lambs as mentioned are still commanding strong demand from farmers, with good numbers on show at marts. They are selling €5-10/head above the general run of prices outlined above, with strong numbers of 34-43kg ewe lambs being seen at marts.