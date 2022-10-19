On Saturday last (October 15) Agriland made the trip to Mountbellew Mart in Co. Galway to cast an eye over the mart’s sheep sale.

A full yard of sheep was seen on the day, with throughput dominated by store lambs, with a smaller number of heavy lambs on offer and also a strong entry of breeding sheep.

The number of cull ewes on offer at Mountbellew was small, with those on offer consisting mainly of lighter types. These 47.5kg lambs sold for €130/head This pen of 38.5kg ewe lambs sold for €100/head This pen of mixed lambs also weighing 38.5kg sold for €100/head This lot of 30kg stores sold for €80/head Another pen of 38.5kg ewe lambs this time sold for €120/head These 41.5kg lambs sold for €127/head This pen of 48kg lambs sold for €132/head This lot of 46kg lambs sold for €125/head These store lambs weighing 34kg sold for €95/head This pen of Suffolk hoggets sold for €166/head These third crop ewes sold for €122/head Another pen of Suffolk hoggets, this time sold for €174/head This pen of first crop mules sold for €158/head The lambs on the right sold for €132/head, weighing 46kg while the lambs on the left weighing 51.3kg sold for €136/head Both lots of lambs weighed 50kg with the group on the left selling for €146/head and the group on the right for €150/head

Starting with the lambs, the number of heavy lambs on offer was small and factory agents were very firm in what they were willing to pay.

The general run of prices for any fleshed lambs ranged from €125/head up to €140/head, with prices above this range few, and confined to lambs either weighing over 50kg and being ewe lambs.

Forward stores generally traded above €100/head and sold up to €115/head, with prices above this confined to nice quality ewe lambs.

Lighter stores were a much trickier trade on the day, with a number of 30-35kg lambs on offer.

Prices generally started from the mid €60 range up to €85-95/head, with prices above this for these lighter lambs, being seen for ewe lambs.

It was a busy day on Saturday at Mountbellew with lambs and breeding ewes filling up the main yard

Moving to the culls, numbers were small and the majority were light in weight, with prices ranging in general from €60/head up to €140/head.

On the breeding ewe side, a strong entry of hoggets and ewes took up four pens of the yard in Mountbellew.

Demand, which has been the story of the year, was variable for all categories of breeding ewes with the majority exchanging hands from €130/head to €170/head, with a better-quality lots selling for €180-220/head.