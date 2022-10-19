What is being described by auctioneers Doyle, Hunt and Hunt as “the highest Economic Breeding Index (EBI) heifers offered for sale this year” are set to be auctioned off online tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at 7:00p.m.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Ray Hunt from Doyle, Hunt and Hunt said the virtual dairy sale will take place on MartEye.

He explained: “The sale will feature 80 in-calf dairy heifers and 40 dairy weanling heifers, all with exceptional EBI figures.”

Pictures of some of the lots included in the sale: Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 4 Lot 6 Lot 5 Lot 10A

“The sale format works very well with no stock leaving the farm until bought and paid for, suiting both buyer and seller.

“The heifers included in the sale are all artificial insemination (AI) bred with the majority back in-calf to AI bulls,” he added.

“All heifers have good weights for age and most lots are also genotyped. We have found that auctioning these type of stock online and selling through the MartEye app has been hugely successful for our buyers and sellers.”

Some of the lots on offer include:

Lot 1: (A choice lot) 18/28 Friesian in-calf heifers coming from a herd doing 510kg milk solids (MS). This lot allows you to pick and choose the heifers you would like form the bunch;

(A choice lot) 18/28 Friesian in-calf heifers coming from a herd doing 510kg milk solids (MS). This lot allows you to pick and choose the heifers you would like form the bunch; Lot 2: 13 Holstein/Friesian in-calf heifers. EBI: €205 MS/kg: 550;

13 Holstein/Friesian in-calf heifers. EBI: €205 MS/kg: 550; LOT 3: 10 Friesian in-calf heifers with an average EBI of €220 coming from a herd doing MS/cow: 500kg;

10 Friesian in-calf heifers with an average EBI of €220 coming from a herd doing MS/cow: 500kg; LOT 4: 11 FR in-calf heifers all genotyped, this herd is currently doing 5% fat and 4.27% protein;

11 FR in-calf heifers all genotyped, this herd is currently doing 5% fat and 4.27% protein; LOT 5: 15 crossbred heifers, all on target weight, herd currently doing 9.5% fat and protein;

15 crossbred heifers, all on target weight, herd currently doing 9.5% fat and protein; LOT 7A, 7B, 7C: 10 in-calf heifers in each lot: Lot 7A reaching an average group EBI of €225;

10 in-calf heifers in each lot: Lot 7A reaching an average group EBI of €225; LOT 7D: 7 FRX in-calf heifers with an average EBI of €215 and coming from a herd doing 510kg/MS.

All heifers on offer in the sale can be viewed by making an appointment or can also be viewed online via Doyle Hunt and Hunt website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter).