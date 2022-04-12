Following on from a series of virtual livestock sales, which were successfully run by Ray Hunt, the Co. Tipperary man has teamed up with his partner, Veronica, and local auctioneer Rory Doyle to form a new venture that is essentially ‘a virtual livestock mart’.

Doyle, Hunt and Hunt is a new partnership of three young, enthusiastic people who all believe the future for livestock sales will be online trading.

Veronica, Raymond (Ray) and Rory and are no strangers to livestock sales and are all well known in many farming circles.

Ray graduated from college and worked for the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) for three years. He then went on to work for Munster Bovine where he spent 10 years whilst also starting up as a dairy new entrant, going from no cows to 180 high-economic breeding index (EBI) dairy cows in eight years.

Ray’s partner Veronica Brennan also has an agricultural degree, and comes from a dairy background.

Veronica has built up a well-known pedigree Polled-Hereford herd and has won awards for her livestock at shows countrywide.

She will take charge of media and marketing at Doyle, Hunt and Hunt.

Rory Doyle is a qualified auctioneer and is a well-known, up and coming livestock auctioneer.

Having already started his own company with Irish Agri Auctions, he works for a number of marts throughout the country.

Rory is certainly no stranger to a mart ring. Coming from a beef farming background, he is in tune with day-to-day market prices and has ample experience in all aspects of livestock sales.

Virtual livestock mart

The new company offers a team that can prepare animals for sale as well as organise the marketing and advertising for any clearance or production sales.

The new venture’s first virtual sale of this year will be kicking off on Friday, April 15, taking place through Mart Eye.

The sale will feature elite high-EBI dairy stock consisting of both maiden heifers and heifer calves.

Following on from this, the virtual mart is set to host another sale the following Friday, April 22.

This sale will feature an offering of Angus bulls all of which are of high-health status, easy calving, and coming just in time for breeding season.

These bulls will be coming from the following Angus herds:

Mathew Goulding from Goulding Angus in Ballyduff, Co, Kerry;

John Mcenroe from Liss Angus, Boyne Valley, Co. Meath.

This sale see a total of 30 Angus bulls as well as five Hereford bulls on offer on the day.

Farmers who are interested in seeing the bulls beforehand can do so at Hennessey’s export center, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, on Friday, April 22, from 11:30a.m until 3:00p.m. The sale will take place online at 7:00p.m via MartEye.