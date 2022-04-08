Met Éireann has said that temperatures will drop this weekend with frost and ice possible in some parts of the country.

The national forecaster said today (Friday, April 8) will bring sunshine. Showers will mainly affect northern parts in the morning but will extend southwards during the afternoon and evening.

Many of the showers will fall as hail and sleet, there may even be some snow flurries.

Daytime temperatures will range from 6° to 9° but will fall to 2° to 3° during those wintry showers. North to northwesterly breezes will be moderate to fresh.

It will be mostly dry overnight with the showers confined to the north and northwest. Temperatures will drop to -3° to 0° and frost; fog and ice will form in places in the light winds.

Met Éireann said that Saturday (April 9) will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells in the morning. Cloud is set to build in the afternoon bringing some light showers in temperatures of 7° to 10°.

It will be cold on Saturday night with temperatures of 1° to 4°. Cloud will thicken and there will be patchy rain in the southwest which will push northeastwards later clearing any frost.

It will be breezy on Sunday (April 10) with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with more persistent falls in the southwest. Temperatures will range from 8° to 12°.

Sunday night will be windy and wet in the south and west with lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Monday currently looks to be a wet and blustery day with widespread heavy showers but there will be some sunny spells. It will be milder with temperatures climbing to between 10° and 15° in the southeasterly winds.

There will be patchy drizzle on Monday night and temperatures will be 7° to 10°.

Conditions will remain mild on Tuesday but there will be more showers. Southerly or variable winds will be light and temperatures will range from 12° to 16°.

Met Éireann said that the outlook is for conditions to remain unsettled with bands of rain pushing in from the Atlantic.