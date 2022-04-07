The final part of the Sustainable Breeding Summit takes place later this evening (Thursday, April 7) at 7:00p.m.

Tonight’s episode sees a shift away from dairy breeding, as a new panel looks at suckler breeding.

We also see a change in venue, as the summit moves to the farm of Hubert Nicholson near Slane, Co. Meath, where Hubert has 80 spring-calving suckler cows.

Sustainable Breeding Summit

This evening, the summit also has a new host: John Heslin from MSD.

He is joined by a panel of the following farmers and experts:

Hubert Nicholson, suckler farmer from Co. Meath;

John McDaniel, breeding advisor with Progressive Genetics;

Ciaran Lenehan, suckler farmer from Co. Meath;

Rose Goulding, beef programme manager with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

The panel will discuss the use of technology on suckler farms, bull selection for artificial insemination (AI) and improving suckler cow efficiency.

A number of the panelists will also give some insight into the farming system they operate, and how they balance full-time jobs with farming.

The summit takes place as the landscape of Irish and European agriculture goes through some major changes.

The Irish beef sector is seeing a change in focus once again, as the agricultural sector as a whole, moves to reduce emissions and increase efficiencies.

Some of the measures that farmers and the industry can do to reduce emissions from the sector are discussed during this evening’s summit.

Episode three

Don’t forget to tune-in later this evening as the last, but not least episode of the Sustainable Breeding Summit goes live.

It will be available to view on Agriland – and our Facebook page – at 7:00p.m this evening.