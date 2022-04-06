Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow warning for wind today (Wednesday, April 6) to one more county.

The warning was already issued for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. Now, Co. Galway has been added to the list.

The warning will come into effect at 1:00p.m today and will remain in place until 9:00p.m tonight.

Met Éireann is predicting very strong southwest winds, veering northwest, in the affected counties for the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be strongest at the coast, with some severe gusts along with a possibility of wave overtopping.

Hazardous driving conditions are expected in exposed areas.

A Status Yellow marine gale warning is also in place for all coasts and on the Irish sea.

The Met Office in the UK has issued the equivalent warning for wind for counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Advertisement

The ‘Yellow’ warning will be in place from 8:00p.m tonight to 5:00a.m tomorrow morning (April 7).

Strong winds overnight are expected to impact travel in these affected counties.

In terms of the general weather outlook today for Ireland, it is expected to be windy with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places with a chance of hail and thunder later.

Westerly winds will increase from strong to gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures will be 8° to 11°, coolest across Atlantic counties.

Showers will become mainly confined to northern areas tonight, with drier and clearer weather developing elsewhere. It will feel cold, in a strong and gusty westerly breeze. Lowest temperatures tonight will be 1° to 4°.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in brisk west to northwest winds, again making for an added wind-chill factor.