Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for strong winds in the northwest tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6).

The national forecaster said that very strong southwest winds veerying northwest are expected in Donegal; Leitrim; Mayo and Sligo during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with some severe gusts at times, which may make driving conditions difficult.

The warning will be valid from 1:00p.m to 9:00p.m on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow gale warning will begin at midday tomorrow on coasts from Valentia to Bloody Foreland to Howth Head and on the north Irish Sea.

The warning, which will see winds reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times, is due to remain in place until 7:00a.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann

The weather today will be cloudy and mainly dry. Rain in the north and west will spread southeastwards during the day and turn heavy at times.

Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty with highest temperatures of 10 to 14°.

The rain will clear southeastwards early tonight with cool conditions set to follow. Scattered showers will turn more prolonged and heavy towards morning, especially in Munster.

Overnight temperatures will range from 3 to 7° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Wednesday will bring a mixtures of sunny spells, showers and strong winds with top temperatures of 8 to 12°.

Met Éireann said that conditions for the remainder of the week will be cool and generally unsettled with showers at times.