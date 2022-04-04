The coming few days will see largely unsettled weather, with cooler temperatures expected as the week progresses, Met Éireann has said.

Today (Monday, April 4) will be a dull and breezy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the north and west. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 14 in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tonight will be a cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent over Ulster. The rain will be patchier elsewhere, with a good deal of dry weather developing in the east and south. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 8° in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow morning (Tuesday, April 5), rain and drizzle will be most persistent in the north and west, with patchy light rain elsewhere.

A more persistent band of rain will spread across the country from the northwest through tomorrow afternoon and evening, with occasional heavier bursts. It will be breezy, with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 13°.

Rain will clear to the southeast early on Tuesday night. Cooler conditions will follow from the west with scattered showers turning heavy at times. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 7° in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Wednesday (April 6) will be a windy and showery day with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds and widespread showers, turning heavier and more prolonged in the afternoon.

Advertisement

There will be sunny spells early on on Wednesday but it will turn cloudier by evening. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 11°.

Wednesday night will be a cold night with scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground. There is a chance that rain will develop in southern counties overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be 0° to +3° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Thursday (April 7) will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn wintry on high ground. Highest temperatures should be 7° to 10° in a light northwesterly breeze.

It will turn cloudier on Thursday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over the southern half of the country. It will be cold too, with lowest temperatures of -2° to +3°, coldest over Ulster, in a light northeasterly breeze.

There will be rain in the south on Friday (April 8), with sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in light to moderate northerly winds.

The weather is set to remain unsettled over the weekend, with wet and blustery conditions at times.