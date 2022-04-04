“Every avenue must be explored to maintain and expand Irish calf exports, as well as other live exports,” according to independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice.

The public representative for Roscommon-Galway’s comments come after a visit to Wicklow Calf Company’s yard.

During the visit, the independent TD met with Wicklow Calf Company boss Seamus Scallan to see the process of preparing a load of calves for export and sending them on their way to other countries on mainland Europe. L-R: Wicklow Calf Company boss Seamus Scallan and independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice

Fitzmaurice said: “What I have learned from visiting Seamus and hearing the frustrations of other exporters, [is that] it is vitally import that we endeavour to keep as many markets open as possible for Irish calves.

“Everybody knows that a good live-cattle trade will help contribute significantly to a good beef trade.”

During the visit, Scallan outlined some of the main threats which he believes “could decimate” the market for Irish calves in mainland Europe and made suggestions on how these threats could be addressed.

The Wicklow-based calf purchaser outlined that Ireland’s lack of action on tackling Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) in the national herd is “a massive threat” to the industry.

Scallan said unless the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, moves to implement a national IBR control-programme in the bovine herd, the markets for Irish calves will be “significantly reduced” in the future.

Scallan also outlined the need for a lairage to be constructed near Rosslare Harbour to assemble calves before transport to Cherbourg and and further afield.

He added that Ireland needs to go “over and above the welfare standards in place in the European Union” on calf exports in order to ensure the industry has a viable future.

Following the visit and hearing the calf exporters concerns, the Roscommon-Galway TD said: “From what I can see, the introduction of an eradication programme for IBR here would give more flexibility to exporters trying to source additional markets and destinations for Irish calves.”

“We should be looking at every possible angle to try and open every available market.”

Continuing, Fitzmaurice added: “Having seen the process of preparing a load of calves for export, I was hugely impressed by the extremely high animal welfare standards and comfort afforded to the calves during loading, the amount of straw used and the high standard of the facilities.”

“Ireland needs to keep its finger on the pulse when it comes to all live exports,” Fitzmaurice stressed.

Concluding, the independent TD added: “If Rosslare is deemed to be the major port for live exports, then suitable facilities must be set up at or near the port to facilitate exporters.”