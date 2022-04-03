18-year-old Sian Flatley from Knock, Co. Mayo, is gearing up to take part in the London2Mayo tractor run on April 24, to raise funds for a children’s cancer respite centre.



Sian has a farming background from both her mother and father.

“My two grandfathers Peter and Tommy have farms. One has beef cattle and the other has sheep,” she said.

“I spent most of my childhood on tractors and farms. Any chance I got, I am on a farm or on a tractor. There was always some type of machinery parked outside the gate.”

A Leaving Cert student in St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh, she hopes to do the Green Cert in September in Mount Bellew. Her ambition then is to study occupational safety and health in Sligo and to become a farm health and safety officer.

“When I was younger, I spent every day on a farm and I became interested in machinery as my father, Aiden, does baling during the summer. So from the moment I was able to reach the peddles, I was on a tractor.

“I do all the wrapping for my father and anything else that needs to be done such as ploughing, harrowing, seeding, rolling, dicing, bringing in bales, slurry, road sweeping and topping,” said Sian.

As well as gaining inspiration from her dad, she also was hugely influenced by her grandfathers.

“I grew up learning about machinery and the way in which farmers provide us with our food, and we should always respect farmers and what they do for the world. As grassmen say: ‘No farmer, no food, no future – I live by this saying.

“My cousin Maggie taught me that there is no such thing as a man’s job in a woman’s world. Woman can do the job just as good as men.”

Sian will be taking part in the fundraising London to Mayo tractor run alongside her dad, and her boyfriend Ruairi will join them in Belfast.

The London2Mayo run

“We will leave the Claddagh Ring in London. 22 vintage tractors will travel to Cong in Mayo on April 29. The total distance is: 833Km,” Sian explained.

“Avoiding all motorways, this will take six days. We will leave on Sunday, April 24, and return on Saturday, April 29.

“We will arrive in Belfast and visit Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down and travel to Kilkelly, Co. Mayo where we will then visit the Daisy Lodge site in Cong.

“I am the only woman participating from Mayo and I am also the youngest on the run. However, I am not the only girl; I will be joined by Caitlin McGonigle from Donegal.”

All funds raised will go to cancer fund for Children’s Capital Appeal to build Daisy Lodge in Cong.

“This is a respite centre for children with cancer which needs full fundraising. At present there is only one such centre on the island in Newcastle, Co. Down, which sees some 500 families avail of this service annually,” Sian said. Image source: Sinead Mallee

“Now cancer funds for children can only provide one-in-seven families from the Republic of Ireland with a short break which is why they have made the decision to build a second Daisy Lodge in Cong,” Sian added.

The tractor

“I will be driving a Ferguson 35 (Gold Belly) at the London to Mayo run. My dad and his best friend bought the Ferguson as a project and when they heard I was doing the run they were more than happy to let me drive it,” said Sian.



“My tractor was manufactured in 1957. The paint work is in a distinctive contrast of grey tinwork and wheels with golden casting.

“My favourite brand of tractor would have to be John Deere. We have three at home, a 6600 which is my own a 6410 and a 6506. We also have a Ferguson 35 which is the traditional red colour we all know to see and a Case International 856xl plus.”

Cancer care

Cancer care is a cause close to Sian’s heart.

“There most likely is no family in Ireland that does not know of someone who has needed cancer support,” she said.

“It has touched all our lives in one way or another. For me, it is so close to home. My mom’s friend’s child Jamie has Down’s Syndrome, and he first received a diagnosis of leukemia in March 2018 and completed his treatment.

“Nine months later Jamie relapsed, and he is currently undergoing treatment again for bone marrow and cancer of the eye.

“He now has a double battle to face, and he is only 13 years of age. He is truly inspirational and is one of the happiest children I have ever met. Jamie is an only child and is his mother’s Samantha pride and joy.

“Jamie is incredibly special to my family, and we would do anything to help. A respite place such as Daisy Lodge would mean so much to his family.”

Sian is really looking forward to taking part in the London2Mayo tractor run.

“People are eager to get involved because Covid-19 put a stop to this event in April 2020. I am looking forward to meeting new people and seeing new places. It is a great cause and fundraising is vital for such an important charity,” she said. Image source: Carmel Williams

“I got involved with the tractor run because my year head in Transition Year, Mr. Murt Dunleavy, has a calendar group that donates money to three charities, a local, a national, and international charity every year,” she continued.

“We donate money to the extreme tractor runs fundraising for their charity of choice. This year the TY donated €1,000 for me to give to the charity.

“I also got involved with them as my dad is good friends with the committee members. I cannot thank them enough for all the work and behind the scenes hours they have put into working on this event over the past two years.

“They have gone above and beyond and this event would not be happening without them. Anything I have been worried about they have sorted for me in seconds. They have updated us with anything that has changed,” she said.

“People can support the cause by donating online to the GoFundMe page or on the Facebook page London2Mayo. This fundraiser is for children who need help. No family deserves not to be able to get into a respite centre such as Daisy lodge.

“This charity means so much to me and my family. I cannot express how much children with cancer need Daisy Lodge. I honestly believe that this can make such a difference for families like Jamie’s,” Sian concluded.