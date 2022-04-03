A small sale of sheep at Headford Mart, Co. Galway, on Saturday (April 2) was met with a good solid trade.

The standout trade was for hoggets with a pen of heavy hoggets weighing 57kg topping the sale at €166/head.

Alongside mainly factory type lambs were some stores that were snapped up by local farmers.

While a half dozen pens of cull ewes sold up to a high of €135/head for two 85kg ewes.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

This fine pen of Suffolk hogget ewes sold for €165/head

This pen of store lambs weighing 38kg sold for €120/head

This lot of 50kg hogget ewes sold for €155/head

Weighing 57kg, this pen of hoggets sold for €166/head

These two cull ewes weighing 85kg sold for €135 a piece

Nice pen of Suffolk hogget ewes sold for €165/head

Weighing 50kg , the hammer fell on these hoggets at €150/head

These stores weighing 38kg sold for €121/head

Looking at the hogget trade at Headford on Saturday, the majority on offer consisted of hogget ewes, which are making up a lot of the numbers on offer at marts across the country.

Furthermore, many of the hoggets on offer consisted of finished types and these hoggets sold from €150/head up to €166/head.

Forward stores made from €120/head up to €140/head, with lighter types selling back to €100/head.

Moving onto cull ewes, heavy types sold up to €135/head for 85kg with lighter feeding ewes selling from a base of €50/head.