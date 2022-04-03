A small sale of sheep at Headford Mart, Co. Galway, on Saturday (April 2) was met with a good solid trade.

The standout trade was for hoggets with a pen of heavy hoggets weighing 57kg topping the sale at €166/head.

Alongside mainly factory type lambs were some stores that were snapped up by local farmers.

While a half dozen pens of cull ewes sold up to a high of €135/head for two 85kg ewes.

  • This fine pen of Suffolk hogget ewes sold for €165/head
  • This pen of store lambs weighing 38kg sold for €120/head
  • This lot of 50kg hogget ewes sold for €155/head
  • Weighing 57kg, this pen of hoggets sold for €166/head
  • These two cull ewes weighing 85kg sold for €135 a piece
  • Nice pen of Suffolk hogget ewes sold for €165/head
  • Weighing 50kg , the hammer fell on these hoggets at €150/head
  • These stores weighing 38kg sold for €121/head

Looking at the hogget trade at Headford on Saturday, the majority on offer consisted of hogget ewes, which are making up a lot of the numbers on offer at marts across the country.

Furthermore, many of the hoggets on offer consisted of finished types and these hoggets sold from €150/head up to €166/head.

Forward stores made from €120/head up to €140/head, with lighter types selling back to €100/head.

Moving onto cull ewes, heavy types sold up to €135/head for 85kg with lighter feeding ewes selling from a base of €50/head.

HEADFORD MART PICS AND PRICES