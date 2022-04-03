There is an urgent need for agricultural policy makers to place a greater emphasis on the quality of life of older farmers, according to an academic paper.

Peer-reviewed research complied by the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway and Teagasc has called for the establishment of a national social organisation for older farmers.

The paper suggests this “would have the potential to transform farming into an age-friendly sector of society”.

Dr. Shane Conway, a postdoctoral researcher at the Rural Studies Centre at NUI Galway, told Agriland that there is currently no dedicated representative body for older farmers in Ireland.

He explained that ‘age-friendly’ policies have had an urban focus and do not reflect the needs of rural people and the farming community.

Conway believes that his proposed organisation – “Farmer’s Yards” – could be developed in conjunction with the country’s mart network.

He said that the significance of the marts as a weekly social outlet for older farmers has increased as other “meeting points” within rural communities such as post offices, pubs and local shops have closed.

“Marts are more than just this method of buying and selling livestock. They provide this vital social facility for the farming community. A lot of farmers rely on that visit to the mart to meet friends, exchange ideas and catch up on local news in an informal setting.”

It is envisaged that “Farmer’s Yards” would not just provide a voice for older farmers but offer social outings such as stock judging events or trips to agricultural shows.

However, developing such an organisation would need government support. Conway said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have taken the proposal “quite seriously”.

Among the options being considered to develop the new organisation is a pilot study under the agricultural European Innovation Partnership (EIP-AGRI).

Older farmers

Dr. Conway has been researching generational renewal in agriculture policy since 2013.

Over one-third of Irish farmers are over the age of 65, this pattern is repeated across the EU and in the United States.

He said that a previous retirement scheme in 2007, which included a requirement to cease agricultural activity entirely, was “really oblivious to the the mindset” of older farmers.

“It was obvious from talking to the farmers that the human side of all this was overlooked. There was a disconnect between what this policy wanted and the mindset and mannerisms of the older farmer,” he said.

“Farming is more than economic activity, and indeed there’s this cultural expectation that farmers don’t retire. There’s a sort of pride attached to those who work hard in later life; a badge of honor almost.

“There’s even a sort of defeatist attitude if someone was seen to step aside. They just wish to remain active and productive. And that’s not just for the sense of purpose, but it’s also the status in the community to be recognised as an active farmer.

“The findings that I discovered in my research went completely against previous retirement policy,” Conway stated.

The European Commission interviewed Dr. Conway as part of its work on generational renewal under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The commission has criticised previous agricultural retirement schemes in Ireland and called for an increased focus on enhancing the quality of life of older farmers.

Conway also explained that older farmers have much knowledge to share with the younger generation and this should be facilitated.