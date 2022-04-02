Emergency procurement options are currently advanced in order to provide a ferry service to Dursey Island “as soon as possible”, according to Cork County Council.

The council confirmed that it will manage the statutory procurement process to provide a ferry to Dursey Island while the cable car service is paused.

The delay in providing a ferry service – which was due to start on Friday (April 1) – is disappointing, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) chair for Cork west, Donal O’Donovan said. He explained:

“This will be very disruptive for farmers who have cows and ewes on Dursey Island, and who depend on a service to get them across to check on their livestock at this crucial time in the farming calendar.”

He added that Cork County Council only made contact with ferry operators yesterday.

The matter is urgent as lambing is underway and eight farmers have over 100 cattle and 600 ewes on the island, according to O’Donovan.

Previously, the IFA Cork west chair said that the months of April and May will be unworkable for farmers who have jobs on the mainland as they use the cable car to access their animals on a daily basis. He added:

“Farmers in the area have contacted me to point out the difficulties this will create for them. They are particularly disappointed that the service wasn’t put in place on time.”

Disruptions will cause animal-welfare issues as farmers have to look after their livestock and they will have losses once the cable car is closed, he said.

Earlier this year, Cork County Council announced that the cable car will be closed for eight months for essential repairs due to the impact of Storm Barra and increased corrosion to the structure.

Cork west IFA chair O’Donovan appealed to the local authority to expedite the process to get a ferry operation up and running as soon as possible.