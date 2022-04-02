A Co. Roscommon farmer has earmarked 2ac out of his 100ac for vegetable allotments that can be used by Ukrainian refugees.

Tommy Earley farms organically on the shores of Lough Allen with an Aberdeen-Angus suckler herd. A Farming for Nature ambassador, he is a member of the Leitrim Organic Farmers’ Co-Op and Talamh Beo. He has also been involved in social farming for the past 10 years.

Explaining how he came to this idea, he said:

“In the Leitrim Organic Farmers’ Co-Op, we were looking at food chain supplies in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and when we heard that Ukrainian people were coming to this country, I thought it might be a good idea to set aside 2ac so that they could do some vegetable growing here.

“I had intended to grow more vegetables anyway.”

The allotment style offering could work when Drumshanbo hosts Ukrainian people, Tommy said.

“I will offer them the chance to grow vegetables on my land in an allotment type situation,” he explained.

“A lot of the Ukrainian people who are coming to this country had been growing their own vegetables. This year they won’t be able to grow their own food, but growing some vegetables here might provide some solace to them.

“Getting together to grow vegetables could also be a good way for them to integrate into the local community. When people are out working they get to know each other better.

“There is a very good network of vegetable growers around the county so there would be some bit of expertise and help available and maybe other farmers would take up the idea,” he said.

Well used to welcoming people to his farm, Tommy is keen to encourage other farmers to follow suit.

“I am used to having people around the farm. Other farmers might be a bit cautious but if my project gets underway, they can see how it’s going,” said Tommy.

He currently has three people on a social farming placement at his farm.

“I have found social farming to be very positive for both farmers and participants. At present we are chopping firewood, feeding the ponies and ‘chitting’ the seed potatoes,” Tommy said.