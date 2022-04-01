The second Irish Limousin Cattle Society sale of 2022 takes place tomorrow (Saturday, April 2) at Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The sale will see 18 bulls go under the hammer at the venue, and kicks off at 12:30p.m.

Prior to this, the show will commence at 10:30a.m and will be judged by well-known local pedigree Limousin breeder, Steven Tierney.

According to a statement from the society, the bulls entered in the sale represent “some of the very best high-value Limousin genetics coming from herds with excellent health status”.

These bulls are the progeny of over 10 different sires including:

Ewdenvale Ivor;

Grenache;

Ampertaine Commander;

Elderberry Galahad;

Chatelain;

Lodge hamlet.

Just under 70% of the bulls on offer have an easier calving difficulty percentage than the breed average, with some as low as 1.4%, while 72% of the bulls are rated 5-star on the terminal or maternal index – or both.

In addition, 50% of the bulls entered have either 4- or 5-stars for milk and have the potential to breed “exceptional” suckler cows.

Also, all 18 of the bulls have 4 or 5-star for carcass weight and conformation.

All bulls on offer at the sale are fertility tested and come from high-health status herds.

Furthermore, all bulls are:

From herds that participate in CHECS Johne’s accredited testing;

From easy-calving bloodlines.

A full catalog for the sale can be viewed on the Irish Limousin Cattle Society website.

€7,000 for Leitrim-bred bull

The first Irish Limousin Cattle Society sale of 2022 took place last Saturday, March 12, at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon.

The Premier Limousin Bull Show and Sale witnessed a packed sale ring and strong buyer demand, which led to a clearance rate of 75% of the 61 bulls that were presented for sale on the day.

The trade was described as “powerful” and the average price for the sale amounted to €4,170.

A total of 11 bulls were purchased by Northern Irish buyers. Five of these bulls were bought by well-known Northern Ireland-based cattle breeder James Alexander, from Co. Antrim.

The top price of the day was secured by Faughill Ranger – awarded top of his class – with the hammer falling at €7,000 on Saturday afternoon.

This bull was bred by Co. Leitrim breeder Charlie Clancy and found a new home at Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway.

Born on November 13, 2020, the top-priced bull’s dam is Faughill Ellie, and his sire Ampertaine Commander