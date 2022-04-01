EU member states are being asked to review their Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nineteen member states, including Ireland, received observation letters yesterday (Thursday, March 18) from the European Commission, in response to their draft plans.

The Commission communicated with these 19 member states initially as they had submitted their plans ahead of the statutory deadline of January 1, 2022. Observation letters will be sent at a later date to other member states that had issued late submissions to the

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said the receipt of the letter from the Commission marks another milestone in the development of Ireland’s Strategic Plan.

He added that the request to review the plan in light of the Ukraine invasion “is something we will reflect further on”.

“It is clear that the Commission has carried out a comprehensive assessment of our draft plan,” he said.

“The observations are lengthy, covering the three general objectives of the CAP; the nine specific objectives; the cross-cutting knowledge; innovation and digitalisation objective; the strategic focus of the plan; and the individual interventions that Ireland has proposed.

Advertisement

“They comprise a mixture of high-level and more detailed, technical observations.

“The Commission has also asked all member states to review their plans in the context of the impacts arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the need to strengthen the sector’s resilience while also achieving greater environmental sustainability. and this is something we will reflect further on.”

The Commission said it will publish the member states’ observation letters in three weeks, affording time for each to make comments and submissions.

Minister McConalogue said he and his colleagues will now take a little time to examine the Commission’s letter in detail and will share it with stakeholders shortly.

“My colleagues Pippa Hackett, Martin Heydon and I will receive a full briefing on all elements of the Commission’s observations from department officials in the coming days.

“We will then share the contents with stakeholders in advance of a meeting of the CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee.”

He said they will continue to consult stakeholders as the CAP Strategic Plan approval process unfolds over the coming months.