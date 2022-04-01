Irish Water has announced a €20 million investment plan to upgrade capacity at 12 wastewater treatment plants throughout the country by 2025.

Upgrades will take place on sites in 10 different counties, including: Donegal; Galway; Limerick; Waterford; Tipperary; Kilkenny; Carlow; Offaly; Westmeath; and Clare.

The works will be funded by the European Union (EU) under Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Once completed, they will provide additional treatment capacity that will support the development of further private and social housing, and will hopefully spur economic growth in the surrounding towns.

The utility has said that water quality will improve as a result of the works also, helping to meet the objectives of Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan. This plan plays a key role in the implementation of the Water Framework Directive, which aims to protect, improve and sustainably manage the country’s water environment.

Ted O’Reilly, asset planning lead with Irish Water said:

“We are delighted to announce upgrades to 12 wastewater treatment plants across the country today under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“Once upgraded, these plants will help support the recovery of rural areas from the economic impacts of the pandemic. The plant upgrades will result in improvements to water quality in local rivers and support social and economic growth within these areas.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said the government last year committed to upgrading at least 10 treatment plants that were placing significant strain on receiving water bodies.

Advertisement

He said this announcement “brings that commitment to life”.

The minister added that the announcement of the works will bring a host of benefits:

“Not alone does access to clean and healthy water support jobs and industries in these areas, but investment in our wastewater treatment in turn improves the quality of water in our rivers, supporting biodiversity.

“I welcome today’s announcement and the benefits that improved water quality will bring to people living in these communities,” the minister concluded.

The following wastewater treatment plants will be upgraded as part of the project: