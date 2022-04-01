Teagasc is urging landowners and all involved in outdoor activity to exercise extreme caution and to heed the high level fire warning in place this week.

The current high pressure-dominated weather patterns have resulted in a high fire risk in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist, according to the advisory agency.

Based on recent fire activity, Teagasc said the current ignition risks appear to be strongly associated with burning of vegetation on areas used for turf cutting with additional upland burning also observed.

Wildfires not only pose a serious risk to property and the rural environment, they also threaten lives directly in their path and by potentially diverting the resources of our emergency services, Teagasc has emphasised.

Advice for land owners amid fire warning

Teagasc is asking famers, landowners, rural dwellers and those using the countryside to be extremely vigilant in light of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) Condition Orange Fire risk alert.

It is reminding everyone that it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

Fire services and forestry teams around the country have already been called to tackle gorse and scrub fires during March.

As is normal with a spell of good weather, many people will be outdoors enjoying the Irish countryside, from forest walks to hiking and camping activities.

It is essential that everyone is alert to the dangers of fires, in particular adjacent to amenities, private property and forest resources, according to Teagasc.

Forest owners and forest managers are urged to be vigilant regarding fire over the coming days, have appropriate measures in place to help prevent loss or damage through fire.

These measures include having:

A risk assessment completed;

Adequate insurance against fire risk;

A current and accurate fire plan in place;

Access routes clear;

Fire breaks maintained along boundaries;

Fire suppression resources at the ready;

Cooperation with neighbours and fire patrols planned where required.

Teagasc said its staff will continue to work with DAFM, fire services and local inter-agency groups to support farmers and forest owners in regard to awareness of fire threats, as well as providing training and advice in relation to mitigation of risks.