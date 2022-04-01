Next week’s weather will see a return to average temperatures, with some rain or drizzle also expected, according to Met Éireann.

There is frost in parts this morning (Friday, April 1), with clear, mostly dry weather and good sunshine to start the day. However, cloud will increase from the north ahead of rain which will move into Ulster and north Leinster during the afternoon and evening.

It will feel cool at times with highest temperatures of 6° to 10° in a light to moderate northerly wind.

Rain will become patchier early tonight with good dry spells in many areas, especially in the south. Rain will be most persistent in Ulster overnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with occasional clearer breaks.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be -1° to +3° with a touch of frost possible where skies are clearest, and light northwest breezes.

Tomorrow (Saturday, April 2) will bring a mix of showers and some bright spells. Showers will be most widespread during the morning and early afternoon, with drier and sunnier weather developing towards the end of the day. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 11° with light northerly breezes.

Saturday night will be a largely dry night with light isolated showers possible. It will be partly cloudy with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to +3° in light northwest winds.

Advertisement

On Sunday (April 3), there will be some brightness early in the day, turning cloudy or overcast ahead of rain which will move in from the northwest through the afternoon. The rain may be heavy in the northwest.

Southern counties will likely stay dry until later in the evening. Highest temperatures should be 9° to 11°. Light northwest winds will back southwest and freshen with the rain.

A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, rain heaviest and most persistent in northern and northwestern counties. Not as cold as recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6° to 8°. Moderate westerly winds.

Monday (April 4) will be a dull day with scattered falls of drizzle, wettest in the north and northwest with more persistent falls of rain there. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13°. It will be breezier, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Monday night will be mild and cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 9°.

Tuesday (April 5) will be another cloudy day with rain likely in northern counties, and patchy drizzle elsewhere. It will be breezy at times with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures should be 10° to 13°.